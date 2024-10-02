The 2024 Jewel City Concert Series to Present Fall Concert at The Artsakh Paseo

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 2024 Jewel City Concert Series will consist of 5 outdoor concerts and take place at the Artsakh Paseo through October 26, 2024. Enjoy free Saturday evening concerts at 5:00 PM, showcasing music groups from Southern California. Performances run approximately 60 minutes without an intermission. Seating is not provided; visitors are welcome to bring a chair.

September 28, 2024 - 5:00 PM

Logan Hone Band is best known for their magnetic joy, effortless musical flow and fantastic dance moves while performing on saxophone and flute. Their performances have been described as "crazy positive" and "effervescent". A Los Angeles-based multi-instrumentalist musician, educator and all-around music lover, Logan's many creative, original projects include the 2020 instant-classic album "Feel-Good Instrumental Music!" and directing an all-ages, all-skill-levels Community Band at Hermon Park since 2018. For this special performance, Logan will bring his all-star band for an unbelievably upbeat, joyful and invigorating concert of feel-good music with flavors of jazz, cumbia and pop.

October 5, 2024 - 5:00 PM

Rogue Lemon Collective is a collective of classically trained string musicians offering a fresh perspective in the world of music. Straying from traditional expectations, the ensemble explores a diverse range of genres, crafting arrangements and original compositions that showcase their versatility. With a foundation in classical training, the collective members channel their expertise into performances that blend innovation with technical prowess. The name, Rogue Lemon, encapsulates their fearless approach, adding a fresh twist to the ordinary. It symbolizes a commitment to redefining the boundaries and perceptions of string music and reflects the group's bold and unexpected style.

October 12, 2024 - 5:00 PM

Dream Phases is a rock/pop outfit who has performed in the US and internationally since 2016. Based in Los Angeles, the band writes danceable songs with memorable melodies, lyrics and psychedelic textures. They have released four albums and three singles and their most recent tour was in the UK in November 2023. Dream Phases regularly headlines events in Los Angeles and supports large acts around Southern California. They have completed their fifth album which will be released this year.

October 19, 2024 - 5:00 PM

J Güero is a Latin electronica project founded by LA-based Chilean producer Juan Covarrubias. With 3 EPs and 4 singles released since its foundation in 2019, the project has collaborated with artists such as Spanish Rock legend Enrique Bunbury and theremin virtuoso Carolina Eyck, among others. The project's first EP “Wired Sessions Vol. 2” was featured in Rolling Stones Magazine and opened the door for various festivals like Ruido Fest and SXSW.

October 26, 2024 - 5:00 PM

Ominous Duck is a post-grunge rock band formed from the collective passion of four Los Angeles teenagers. Drawing inspiration from their favorite bands, they craft music that echoes their generation's defiance and yearning for connection—and offers back a message of solidarity and hope.

Visit GlendaleArtsAndCulture.org/JewelCityConcertSeries for more information.

