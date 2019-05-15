South Coast Repertory Announces 2019-20 Season

Artistic Director David Ivers and Managing Director Paula Tomei today announced South Coast Repertory's 13-play, 2019-20 season, which builds on the theatre's 56-year foundation of stellar artistry. The offerings range from a two-person show to a large-cast musical and represent a kaleidoscope of classics and popular hits, along with four world premieres and three shows for young audiences and families. The season includes the world premiere of The Scarlet Letter by Kate Hamill, the musical She Loves Me (directed by Ivers), American Mariachi by José Cruz González, Arcadia by Tom Stoppard and the beloved children's story, Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day. Subscription packages are currently on sale; single tickets will go on sale on June 10. More information is available at www.scr.org.

"We're excited to announce our upcoming season, which is built on the solid legacy of South Coast Repertory's more than five decades of artistic excellence," said Ivers, who is embarking on his first year as artistic director. "Overall, the season offers gigantic, yet intimate stories about love in all its forms-love that draws us together, that pulls us apart, family love, love of food, surprising love, love of country and unspoken desires. These plays also showcase adventure, heroism and finding the strength to overcome adversity. There's something for everyone-a wonderful journey and we're looking forward to sharing it with our audiences."

Tomei added, "There's a palpable energy around our 56th season. It offers endless possibilities for us to engage our community in new ways, and expand and deepen our existing partnerships. We're excited by the fresh perspectives, new ideas and enormous talent that these 13 plays will bring."

On the Segerstrom Stage

See chronological listing below for full details. All dates and plays are subject to change.

· American Mariachi by José Cruz González

· Aubergine by Julia Cho

· She Loves Me by Joe Masteroff (book), Jerry Bock (music) and Sheldon Harnick (lyrics)

· The Scarlet Letter by Kate Hamill (world premiere)

· Arcadia by Tom Stoppard

On the Julianne Argyros Stage

See chronological listing below for full details. All dates and plays are subject to change.

· The Canadians by Adam Bock (SCR commission, world premiere)

· Fireflies by Donja R. Love

· Outside Mullingar by John Patrick Shanley

· I Get Restless by Caroline V. McGraw (world premiere)

Theatre for Young Audiences

See chronological listing below for full details. All dates and plays are subject to change.

· Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day by Judith Viorst (book and lyrics), music by Shelly Markham

· Where the Mountain Meets the Moon: A Musical Adaptation by Min Kahng (book, music, lyrics)

· Dory Fantasmagory by John Glore, adapted from the book by Abby Hanlon (world premiere)

At the holidays, it's Orange County's long-standing tradition, A Christmas Carol, Nov. 30-Dec. 24, 2019. Audience favorite Hal Landon Jr. will be back for his 40th and final year portraying everyone's much-loved curmudgeon, Ebenezer Scrooge. Single tickets for A Christmas Carol go on sale to the public June 10; until then, subscribers enjoy exclusive early access to these tickets.

The annual showcase of new plays-the Pacific Playwrights Festival (PPF)-features seven new plays over a weekend that combines readings and full productions, April 24-26, 2020. The three-day festival attracts theatre professionals from across the nation-as well as local and regional new-play fans-drawn by the opportunity to see some of the best new works in the country. Over the course of more than two decades, the festival has presented nearly 140 plays by roughly100 playwrights.

Subscriptions are now on sale and may be purchased online at www.scr.org, by phone at (714) 708-5555 or in person at the SCR Box Office. A variety of packages are available, ranging from $51 to $621.

Single tickets, including tickets for A Christmas Carol, will go on sale June 10.

More information about the season is available online: www.scr.org.

CHRONOLOGICAL LISTING FOR 2019-20

All dates and plays are subject to change.

American Mariachi

by José Cruz González

Sept. 7-Oct. 5, 2019

Segerstrom Stage

In this big-hearted comedy with live music, Lucha spends her days caring for her mother and yearning for more. But it's the 1970s and women can't be mariachis...or can they? Defying tradition, Lucha and her spunky cousin hunt for bandmates and take up instruments. A loving gesture for a mother becomes much more as the young women dream big and embrace the transcendent power of music. "A tug at the heartstrings that will echo for days" (Denver Post).

The Canadians

by Adam Bock (world premiere)

Sept. 29-Oct. 20, 2019

Julianne Argyros Stage

Life is good in Port Alison, Manitoba-Thursday night hockey, beers in the Peg, nice people. But lately Gordy's interests lean more toward The Magic Flute and pottery classes. When his pal, Brendan, is gifted two all-expense paid tickets on a cruise, it's the opportunity of a lifetime-to experience life far from Canada! In this tour de force comedy where five actors play a ship-load of characters, small chances might lead to big changes. But can Gordy step out of his comfort zone?

Aubergine

by Julia Cho

Oct. 19-Nov. 16, 2019

Segerstrom Stage

Sometimes a meal is more than just food. A man shares a bowl of berries and a young woman falls in love. A mother meticulously prepares her son's favorite dish to keep him from leaving home. And a Korean-American son cooks soup for his ailing father to say what words cannot. The perfect bite transcends time and cultural differences in this poetic tale of love, loss and healing by the author of The Language Archive and Office Hour.

Theatre for Young Audiences

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

book and lyrics by Judith Viorst

music by Shelly Markham

Nov. 8-24, 2019

From the moment he wakes up with gum in his hair, to his broken nightlight at bedtime, things just do not go Alexander's way. Throw in a trip to the dentist, a copy machine mishap and lima beans for dinner, and it's no wonder he wants to move to Australia! This delightful musical version of the popular book can turn around any bad day and put a smile on even the crabbiest of faces.

Family Friendly Holiday Classic

A Christmas Carol

by Charles Dickens

adapted by Jerry Patch

directed by John David Keller

Nov. 30-Dec. 24, 2019

40th Anniversary Production

Segerstrom Stage

Recapture the spirit of an old-fashioned Christmas with this timeless Dickens classic and all your favorite characters-Tiny Tim and the Cratchit family, the Fezziwigs, the Ghosts of Christmas past, present and yet-to-come-and the best-known curmudgeon, Ebenezer Scrooge. After 40 years, Hal Landon Jr. will be hanging up his top hat. It's the end of an era, but the tradition will continue. Don't miss Hal's final "Bah Humbug!" This production is not part of subscription packages.

Fireflies

by Donja R. Love

Jan. 5-26, 2020

Julianne Argyros Stage

Somewhere in the Jim Crow South, the sky burns red. A church bombing has rocked the Civil Rights Movement to its core, and Reverend Charles Grace must galvanize the people with messages of hope. It is his wife Olivia, however, who skillfully crafts his speeches and delivery. But her ability to play the supportive spouse is cracking under the weight of too many secrets, too many regrets and life lived in the shadows. "This is language as lush catharsis," proclaimed New York Magazine.



She Loves Me

by Joe Masteroff (book), Jerry Bock (music) and Sheldon Harnick (lyrics)

directed by David Ivers

Jan. 25-Feb. 22, 2020

Segerstrom Stage

Romantic, charming and brimming with joy, this musical comedy reminds us that one kind deed can open up a world of possibilities. At Maraczek's Parfumerie, clerks Georg and Amalia are constantly at odds. Outside of work, they're each falling madly in love with an anonymous pen pal, unaware that it is the other. This nostalgic Broadway hit inspired by the story that gave us The Shop Around the Corner and You've Got Mail is "as sweet and exhilarating as a first kiss" (New York Daily News).

Theatre for Young Audiences

Where the Mountain Meets the Moon: A Musical Adaptation

book, music and lyrics by Min Kahng

based on the novel by Grace Lin

Feb. 7-23, 2020

Go on a thrilling musical adventure filled with magic, mystery and fantastical creatures! Young Minli's poor village desperately needs good fortune. So she sets out on a quest to find The Old Man in the Moon, who holds all the answers to life's questions. Along the way Minli rescues a dragon, encounters the dreaded Green Tiger and, by drawing wisdom from her father's stories, moves closer and closer to riches greater than gold. Adapted from the best-selling book based on Chinese folklore.

Outside Mullingar

by John Patrick Shanley

March 8-29, 2020

Julianne Argyros Stage

A "softhearted comedy freckled with dark reflections" (The New York Times) by the author of Moonstruck and Doubt. Near Killucan, Ireland, Tony Reilly schemes to sell the family farm and disinherit his son, Anthony. Standing in his way is a small plot of land belonging to the neighbor, Rosemary-and her long-simmering grudge. Destiny-whether embracing or fighting it-means everything in this very Irish story told with a rich tapestry of language, compassion and a few surprises.

The Scarlet Letter

by Kate Hamill (world premiere)

March 28-April 25, 2020

Segerstrom Stage

Part of the Pacific Playwrights Festival

Named The Wall Street Journal 's 2017 Playwright of the Year, Kate Hamill is celebrated for her female-centered classics-and SCR has her latest world premiere! Get ready for Nathaniel Hawthorne's acclaimed masterwork in a most riveting staging. Two years after her husband goes missing, intelligent, strong-willed Hester Prynne has a child and gets branded an adulteress. Further defying Puritan ideals, she refuses to reveal the father's identity and is condemned to wear a scarlet "A" to mark her shame. Then her estranged husband shows up-bent on revenge.

I Get Restless

by Caroline V. McGraw (world premiere)

April 12-May 3, 2020

Part of the Pacific Playwrights Festival

Hazel just landed a job at a top law firm, bought a condo and married Mitch, who adores her. Then an accident on her honeymoon leaves her unable to remember anything about the past six years. Adrift in unanswered questions, Hazel must find who she is without knowing who she was. And what about a husband who's now a stranger? An eerily captivating drama about the mysteries of second chances by an up-and-coming new playwright.

Arcadia

by Tom Stoppard

May 9-June 6, 2020

Segerstrom Stage

Prepare to be transported back and forth in time for lust, longing and literary rivalry at an English estate. In 1809, while the residents are gripped in their own intrigues, Thomasina, a brilliant young student, proposes an astonishing scientific theory. Two hundred years later, in a fiery battle of wits, academics Hannah and Bernard race to unravel the mysteries left behind. Intellect meets emotion, order confronts disorder. A dazzling comedic masterpiece "shot through with fun, passion and genius" (The New York Post).

Theatre for Young Audiences

Dory Fantasmagory

by John Glore (world premiere)

adapted from the book by Abby Hanlon

May 22-June 7, 2020

Move over Junie B. Jones, here comes Dory! She has a BIG personality and an imagination to match. It's tough being the baby of the family. Her sister and brother won't play with her, everyone ignores her important questions and there are monsters living all over the house-like scary Mrs. Gobble Gracker. With the help of her imaginary friends, can Dory face the truth and finally get the one thing she wants most?

Complete information is available at www.scr.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Costa Mesa Stories

More Hot Stories For You