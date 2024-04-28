Video: Watch a Clip of 'Never Really There' from PRELUDE TO A KISS, THE MUSICAL

Performances run through May 4.

Apr. 28, 2024
Watch Hannah Corneau, Caroline Pernick, DeAnne Stewart, and the Ensemble perform "Never Really There" from the world premiere of Prelude to a Kiss, The Musical in the video here!

“For better or worse” takes on new meaning when a mysterious guest requests a kiss at Peter and Rita’s wedding—and their lives are forever changed.

Originally a South Coast Repertory world premiere, the Tony Award-nominated play returns as a musical. Refreshed, reimagined and elevated by a breathtaking score, this modern fable soars through the peaks and valleys of love—the perfect salve for our disconnected times. "Prelude to a Kiss, The Musical" music by Daniel Messé lyrics by Sean Hartley and Daniel Messé book by Craig Lucas directed by David Ivers Produced in association with Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Featuring: Hannah Corneau, Jonathan Gillard Daly, Julie Garnyé, Bella Hicks, Jimmie "J.J." Jeter, Robert Knight, Rachel Lykins, Chris McCarrell, James Moye, Caroline Pernick, Tristan J Shuler, DeAnne Stewart, Robert Zelaya and Karen Ziemba



