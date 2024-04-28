Video: Watch a Clip of 'Never Really There' from PRELUDE TO A KISS, THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Watch Hannah Corneau, Caroline Pernick, DeAnne Stewart, and the Ensemble perform "Never Really There" from the world premiere of Prelude to a Kiss, The Musical in the video here!

“For better or worse” takes on new meaning when a mysterious guest requests a kiss at Peter and Rita’s wedding—and their lives are forever changed.

Originally a South Coast Repertory world premiere, the Tony Award-nominated play returns as a musical. Refreshed, reimagined and elevated by a breathtaking score, this modern fable soars through the peaks and valleys of love—the perfect salve for our disconnected times. "Prelude to a Kiss, The Musical" music by Daniel Messé lyrics by Sean Hartley and Daniel Messé book by Craig Lucas directed by David Ivers Produced in association with Milwaukee Repertory Theater

Featuring: Hannah Corneau, Jonathan Gillard Daly, Julie Garnyé, Bella Hicks, Jimmie "J.J." Jeter, Robert Knight, Rachel Lykins, Chris McCarrell, James Moye, Caroline Pernick, Tristan J Shuler, DeAnne Stewart, Robert Zelaya and Karen Ziemba

