Segerstrom Center For The Arts Announces 2019-2020 Music Season

Segerstrom Center for the Arts has announced its annual Jazz, Cabaret and Chamber Music series for the 2019-2020 Season. It's another musically absorbing year of exceptional and adventurous music performed by some of the world's top solo artists and musical ensembles, whose work will canvas a range of styles and traditions. Subscriptions to the 2019 - 2020 Jazz, Cabaret and Chamber Music series will be on sale beginning Monday, March 25 at 10:00 a.m.

Jazz Series subscriptions are $394 for the 7:00 p.m. performances and $356 for the 9:00 p.m. performances, with rear floor and loft seating at $237 for the 7:00 and 9:00 p.m. performances. All performances will be in Samueli Theater's intimate club-style seating, except for the Lisa Fischer and SFJAZZ Collective performance, which will be in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall at 8:00 p.m. All subscribers will be seated in Orchestra Level.

Cabaret Series subscriptions are $379. These, too, will be in the authentic ambience of a traditional cabaret club in Samueli Theater, with the exception of the one-night-only performance by Patti LuPone in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall at 8:00 p.m.

Chamber Music Series subscriptions are available at price points of $156, $210, $318 and $414. All performances will take place in Samueli Theater at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets to individual performances will be available for purchase at a later date. Visit the Center's website, www.SCFTA.org for more information. For inquiries about discounts for group ticket discounts, call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts applauds the Colburn Foundation for its support of the Chamber Music Series and its corporate partners, including Kia Motors America, Official Automotive Partner; and United Airlines, Official Airline. KJAZZ 88.1 is the media sponsor for the 2019 - 2020 Jazz Series.

2019 - 2020 JAZZ SERIES

Vijay Iyer Trio Center Debut

October 5, 2019 at 7:00 and 9:00 p.m. in Samueli Theater

A MacArthur "Genius" Fellow with a PhD in physics from U.C. Berkeley, Vijay Iyer is considered one of today's most vital young jazz pianists. His trio, at its core, is distinguished by a profound sense of pulse, seemingly effortless unity, and radiating groove with an intoxicating style. If you're looking for the shape of jazz to come, look no more.

Lisa Fischer and SFJAZZ Collective

October 25, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall

Grammy winner Lisa Fischer returns to Segerstrom Center with her band, Grand Baton, to provide a soulful set to open the evening. Then, SFJAZZ Collective celebrates the 50th anniversaries of two influential albums from 1969: In A Silent Way, regarded as Miles Davis' most influential works creating a sound world between jazz and rock, and Stand by Sly and The Family Stone, marrying funk and rock and deemed "culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant" by the Library of Congress.

Spanish Harlem Orchestra: Salsa Navidad Center Debut

December 21, 2019 at 7:00 and 9:00 p.m. in Samueli Theater

Celebrate the winter holidays with the two-time Grammy-winning salsa and Latin jazz band that will make you want to stand up and dance. It simply doesn't get any better than when this Latin jazz powerhouse exudes an energy on stage with musical precision that captivates audiences until the last note is played.

Kandace Springs Center Debut

February 22, 2020 at 7:00 and 9:00 p.m. in Samueli Theater

Every so often a new singer emerges who assimilates multiple musical touchstones and still sounds remarkably fresh. The Nashville-based singer and pianist counts such stylists as Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Nina Simone, Roberta Flack and Norah Jones as her heroes, but mimics none. With her smoky voice and sultry stage presence, Kandace is a fresh force to be reckoned with and will undoubtedly leave audiences wanting more.

Cécile McLorin Salvant & Aaron Diehl Trio

March 28, 2020 at 7:00 and 9:00 p.m. in Samueli Theater

The world first learned of the incredible vocal artistry of Cécile McLorin Salvant when she won the prestigious 2010 Thelonious Monk International Jazz Competition. In just under the span of a decade, she has evolved into a multi-Grammy Award winner with a fearless approach to music that transcends the conventional. While he serves as musical director for Cécile, pianist Aaron Diehl and his trio will also come center stage as one of the preeminent interpreters of the Great American Songbook.

Clayton Brothers Quintet Center Debut

April 18, 2020 at 7:00 and 9:00 p.m. in Samueli Theater

Expect a jubilant joyride through a landscape of shifting tempos and mood from this consummate collection of jazz musicians. Bassist John and saxophonist Jeff Clayton prove conclusively that the brothers continue to share a common musical vision bristling with the kind of musical telepathy that could only come from tuned-in siblings.

Season ticket prices for the Jazz Series: Front Floor and Loft Seating: $394 Series 1 at 7:00 pm and $356 Series 2 at 9:00 pm; Rear Floor and Loft Seating: $237 Series 1 at 7:00 pm and Series 2 at 9:00 pm.

2019 - 2020 CABARET SERIES

Betty Buckley

October 17 - 19, 2019 at 7:30 p.m.. in Samueli Theater

Betty Buckley is a Tony-winning Broadway, film and television star, but when she takes the cabaret stage, her personal song favorites are undeniably in the hands of a master artist. Without fail, she knows when and where to let it ride, when to pull back or lean in. There are years of love poured into all of her song choices that come simply from a genuine admiration of music and storytelling. She truly connects with each and every moment, providing a generous gift of exquisite memories for her devoted fans

Laura Benanti Center Debut

November 14 - 16, 2019 at 7:30 p.m. in Samueli Theater

Fresh from her acclaimed performance as Eliza Doolittle in Lincoln Center's My Fair Lady, this Tony Award-winning star has also appeared on Broadway in She Loves Me, Into the Woods, and opposite Patti LuPone in Gypsy. The New York Times exclaimed: "Her supreme command, thrilling voice and wild sense of humor combine to make Laura Benanti's show a sensation."

Annaleigh Ashford Center Debut

January 23 - 25, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. in Samueli Theater

Applauded for her sly comic genius and indefatigable pizzazz, Broadway-favorite Annaleigh Ashford has thrilled audiences in Sunday in the Park with George, Kinky Boots, and You Can't Take It With You, for which she won a Tony Award. She also earned television fame with a critically acclaimed turn on American Crime Story. For this special engagement, Ashford lends her stunning vocals and deft sense of humor to bring ebullience and warmth to a chilly January appearance.

Patti LuPone

March 28, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. in Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall

In this intimate Broadway revue, Ms. LuPone takes us on a magical journey from her childhood home, where she sang along with her mother's albums, to the powerhouse signature tunes of her iconic roles. Known for her dramatic range, the two-time Tony and Olivier winner uses her distinctive humor and storytelling abilities to make lyrics compelling, moving, surprising and amusing in ways never heard before.

Megan Hilty Cabaret Series Debut

April 23 - 25, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. in Samueli Theater

Most recognizable for her portrayal of seasoned triple-threat Ivy Lynn in NBC's musical drama Smash, Megan Hilty has triumphed on Broadway, too, earning Tony and Drama Desk nominations for her performance in the hilarious comedy, Noises Off. Expect this West Coast native to unveil the charms of cabaret chestnuts with sweetness, sincerity and levity that are making her one of today's most beloved new artists.

Season Ticket Price for the Cabaret Series: $379

2019 - 2020 CHAMBER MUSIC SERIES

Quartetto di Cremona

October 24, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. in Samueli Theater

Cristiano Gualco, violin

Paolo Andreoli, violin

Simone Gramaglia, viola

Giovanni Scaglione, cello

"Absolutely of one voice," praised Gramophone of this preeminent Italian quartet. With a tribute to fellow countryman, Giuseppe Verdi, the quartet brings the composer's only surviving chamber music work to Costa Mesa along with a World Premiere by Dr. Byron Adams, professor of music at U.C., Riverside. The program concludes with the beloved quartet reputed to be Beethoven's own favorite from his late period.

Program:

Adams: Omaggio a Monteverdi WORLD PREMIERE

Verdi: Quartet in E minor

Beethoven String Quartet in C-sharp minor, Op. 131, No. 14

Brentano String Quartet

December 3, 2019 at 8:00 p.m. in Samueli Theater

Mark Steinberg, violin

Serena Canin, violin

Misha Amory, viola

Nina Lee, cello

Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Wallace Stevens is the inspiration for this multi-sensory, intimate concert experience. Readings and projections of Stevens' poetry; the World Premiere commission by Martin Bresnick, Yale professor of composition; as well as Beethoven's transcendent gift to us all from his final years combine for sublime effect.

Program:

Martin Bresnick: String Quartet | WORLD PREMIERE

Beethoven: String Quartet in A minor, Op. 132, No. 15

Doric String Quartet and Marc-André Hamelin | Center Debut

February 13, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. in Samueli Theater

Alex Redington, violin

Ying Xue, violin

Hélène Clément, viola

John Myerscough, cello

Marc-André Hamelin, pianist

When the thoughtful virtuosity of pianist Marc-André Hamelin blends with the acclaimed artistry of the Doric String Quartet, a rare alchemy occurs, especially in a program featuring Dvoák's exuberant masterwork and the premiere of Hamelin's newly imagined quintet. Sibelius' quartet promises a profoundly intimate work to round out the program.

Program:

Hamelin: Piano Quintet (revised version) | WEST COAST PREMIERE

Sibelius: Quartet in d minor, "Voces intimae" op. 56

Dvoák: Piano Quintet, Op. 81, No. 2

Vienna Piano Trio

February 29, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. in Samueli Theater

David McCarroll, violin

Clemens Hagen, cello

Stefan Mendl, piano

Celebrated for its finesse, exuberance, tonal allure and irresistible panache, the Vienna Piano Trio has been regarded as one of the world's leading chamber ensembles. "Their performances reach heights of anguished ecstasy, relieved by a joyous abandon," praised The Washington Post.

Program:

Haydn: Piano Trio in E minor, XV:12

Ravel: Piano Trio in A minor

Mendelssohn: Piano Trio No. 2 in C minor, Op. 66

Sibelius Piano Trio | Center Debut

April 17, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. in Samueli Theater

Petteri Iivonen, violin

Juho Pohjonen, piano

Samuli Peltonen, cello

A folk-infused trio by Czech composer Bohuslav Martinu provides a beguiling opening by the Finnish trio, followed by the World Premiere of Ruminations from UCLA Professor David Lefkowitz. Beethoven's majestic "Archduke" trio will take you on a journey from lyrical beauty to pure elation.

Program:

Martinu: Bergerettes

Lefkowitz: Ruminations | WORLD PREMIERE

Beethoven: Piano Trio in B-flat major, Op. 97, No. 7

Emerson String Quartet

May 7, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. in Samueli Theater

Eugene Drucker, violin

Philip Setzer, violin

Lawrence Dutton, viola

Paul Watkins, cello

"They are not for you, but for a later age!" So wrote Ludwig van Beethoven about his Op. 59 quartets, fondly called the "Razumovsky" quartets after a commission from the Russian Ambassador, Count Andreas Razumovsky. Through time, these quartets from Beethoven's middle years have become renowned for their depth and ingenuity. Bartók's fourth quartet complements this evening with a tour de force of fresh sonic effects, expression and powerful rhythms.

Program:

Beethoven: String Quartet in E minor, Op. 59, No. 2

Bartók: String Quartet No. 4 Beethoven: String Quartet in C major, Op. 59, No. 3

Season ticket price for the Chamber Music Series: $414 Rows AA-K; $318 Rows L-M; $210 Rows N-R; $156 Rows S-T





