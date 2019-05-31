Scott Bradlee's POSTMODERN JUKEBOX Returns To Segerstrom Center, 6/15

Segerstrom Center for the Arts announces the return of popular musical ensemble Postmodern Jukebox on Saturday, June 15, 2019 in the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall as part of its Welcome to the Twenties 2.0 World Tour. Their new tour is meant to prepare the world for a new decade - one that creator Scott Bradlee hopes will see a return to the style and craftsmanship that typified the music of past generations. "Last time around the 'Twenties gave us Jazz, America's one true art form," says Bradlee, "Who knows what is possible in the 2020s?" Originally a YouTube sensation, the famed time-twisting musical collective has continued to find new ways to put Bradlee's trademark vintage twist on modern pop hits. Since its inception, the project has come to shine playing hundreds of shows to sold-out houses across the globe, from intimate standing-room gigs to large-scale, theatrical extravaganzas.

Tickets for Postmodern Jukebox start at $39 and go on sale Sunday, February 17 at 10:00 a.m. and will be available online at SCFTA.org, at the Box Office at 600 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa or by calling (714) 556-2787. For inquiries about group ticket savings for 10 or more, please call the Group Services office at (714) 755-0236. A limited number of VIP ticket packages are available for this show.



The Postmodern Jukebox, Welcome to the Twenties 2.0 Tour, will host official Twenties 2.0 initiation performance parties in nearly 250 cities. "One thing that is for sure is that there are a lot of folks that are tired of the clickbait headlines, mindless reality TV, and smartphone addiction that has only served to divide people in the last decade," says Bradlee. "We're using our small corner of the pop culture space to tell people to forget their troubles and come join us for a night of celebrating true musical talent and timeless style - live and in real life."



"When creating a touring version of the Postmodern Jukebox concept, we work on pairing the right talent with the right material and building a unique and amazing experience for Postmodern Jukebox fans," Bradlee says. "Get ready for the most sensational '20s party this side of The Great Gatsby. "

Started by Bradlee in 2009, Postmodern Jukebox (PMJ) has gone on to amass over one billion YouTube views with 3.5 million subscribers and have chalked up more than 1.7 million fans on Facebook. For the past half-decade, PMJ has toured the world, playing hundreds of shows to sold-out houses on six continents. They've also performed on shows like "Good Morning America," topped iTunes and Billboard charts, and caught the attention of NPR Music, NBC News and a wide array of celebrity fans.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts applauds its corporate partners including Kia Motors America, Official Automotive Partner and United Airlines, Official Airline.



Segerstrom Center for the Arts is an acclaimed arts institution as well as a beautiful multi-disciplinary cultural campus. It is committed to supporting artistic excellence on all of its stages, offering unsurpassed experiences, and to engaging the entire community in new and exciting ways through the unique power of live performance and a diverse array of inspiring programs.

Previously called the Orange County Performing Arts Center, Segerstrom Center is Orange County's largest non-profit arts organization. In addition to its six performance venues, Segerstrom Center is also home to the American Ballet Theatre William J. Gillespie School, where students ages 3 - 14 are taught by acclaimed teachers utilizing the renowned ABT National Training Curriculum in studios utilized by the world's greatest dancers and choreographers.

The Center presents a broad range of programming for audiences of all ages, including international ballet and dance, national tours of top Broadway shows, intimate performances of jazz and cabaret, contemporary artists, classical music performed by renowned chamber orchestras and ensembles, family-friendly programming, free performances open to the public from outdoor movie screenings to dancing on the plaza and many other special events.

The Center's education programs are designed to inspire young people through the arts and reach hundreds of thousands of students each year. In addition to the presenting and producing institution Segerstrom Center for the Arts, the 14-acre campus also embraces the facilities of two independently acclaimed organizations: Tony Award-winning South Coast Repertory and a site designated as the future home of the Orange County Museum of Art.

Segerstrom Center for the Arts is also proud to serve as the artistic home to three of the region's major performing arts organizations: Pacific Symphony, the Philharmonic Society of Orange County and the Pacific Chorale, who contribute greatly to the artistic life of the region with annual seasons at Segerstrom Center for the Arts.





Related Articles Shows View More Costa Mesa Stories

More Hot Stories For You