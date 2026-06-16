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Photos: JEKYLL & HYDE Opens at Rose Center Theater

Matthew Bartosch leads as Jekyll and Hyde alongside Melissa Cook and Kristin Caputo.

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Rose Center Theater's production of Jekyll & Hyde opened Friday, June 12.  Matthew Bartosch leads the company in the dual role of Henry Jekyll and Edward Hyde, returning to the musical stage after more than a decade away. Melissa Cook plays Lucy Harris, and Kristin Caputo plays Emma Carew in the production featuring direction and music direction by Tim Nelson

The company also includes Vincent Aniceto as Gabriel John Utterson, Patrick O'Connor as Sir Danvers Carew, Benjermin Tietz as Simon Stride, Kevin Arnold as Lord Savage, Erik Duane as General Lord Glossop, Randall Goddard as Sir Archibald Proops, Trevin Stephenson as Bishop of Basingstoke, Kennon Wolff as Poole, Meredith Woodson as Lady Beaconsfield, Bernadette Colette Peters as Nellie, and Jerred Yeash as Spider, with choreography by Diane Makas and Jennifer Matthews.

The ensemble includes Katie Agrela, Maya Albarian, Nate Andreas, Cherie Aniceto, Sandra Aniceto, Vincent Aniceto, Kevin Arnold, Noah Chin, Erasmus Conway, Malia Daniels, Ray Davis, Erica Duane, Susann Edeson, Hannah Fan, Winnie Felton, Madisson Harkey, Emma Higginbotham, Gina Higginbotham, Chloe Hubbard, Ari Ingwerson, Kyleah Jackson, Scott Juhl, Cammie Kohlenberger, Nathan Mandrup, Luke Martucci, Jillian Matthews, Kylie Matthews, Ainsley McClure, Anna Miars, Carmela Miars, Meelod Nawabi, Aselle Nova, Noah Reitz, Cat Sacksteder, Elizabeth Seminario, Elena Shumaker, Michele Shumaker, Naomi Smith, Bella Tafua, Punawai Tietz, Alex Vaz, Haven Watts, and Bri Wilson.

Jekyll & Hyde features music by Frank Wildhorn and book and lyrics by Leslie Bricusse, based on the novella by Robert Louis Stevenson.

Performances continue through Sunday, June 28, 2026. Evening performances Friday and Saturday at 7:30 PM, matinees Sunday at 2:00 PM. Tickets range from $20-$28. Recommended for audiences 15 and up.

For tickets and information, visit rosecentertheater.com.

Photos: JEKYLL & HYDE Opens at Rose Center Theater Image


Matthew Bartosch as Dr. Henry Jekyll in Rose Center Theater's production of Jekyll & Hyde the Musical.

Photos: JEKYLL & HYDE Opens at Rose Center Theater Image


Matthew Bartosch as Edward Hyde.

Photos: JEKYLL & HYDE Opens at Rose Center Theater Image


Matthew Bartosch as Dr. Jekyll and Edward Hyde in Confrontation

Photos: JEKYLL & HYDE Opens at Rose Center Theater Image


Melissa Cook as Lucy Harris at the Red Rat.

Photos: JEKYLL & HYDE Opens at Rose Center Theater Image


Melissa Cook as Lucy Harris.

Photos: JEKYLL & HYDE Opens at Rose Center Theater Image


Melissa Cook (Lucy Harris) and Matthew Bartosch (Edward Hyde).

Photos: JEKYLL & HYDE Opens at Rose Center Theater Image


Kristin Caputo as Emma Carew.

Photos: JEKYLL & HYDE Opens at Rose Center Theater Image


Melissa Cook (Lucy Harris) and Kristin Caputo (Emma Carew).

Photos: JEKYLL & HYDE Opens at Rose Center Theater Image


Matthew Bartosch (Dr. Henry Jekyll) and Kristin Caputo (Emma Carew).

Photos: JEKYLL & HYDE Opens at Rose Center Theater Image


Matthew Bartosch as Edward Hyde after a murder.

Photos: JEKYLL & HYDE Opens at Rose Center Theater Image


The company of Jekyll & Hyde the Musical at Rose Center Theater.

Photos: JEKYLL & HYDE Opens at Rose Center Theater Image

Photos: JEKYLL & HYDE Opens at Rose Center Theater Image


Matthew Bartosch

Photos: JEKYLL & HYDE Opens at Rose Center Theater Image


Matthew Bartosch

Photos: JEKYLL & HYDE Opens at Rose Center Theater Image


Matthew Bartosch

Photos: JEKYLL & HYDE Opens at Rose Center Theater Image


Melissa Cook

Photos: JEKYLL & HYDE Opens at Rose Center Theater Image


Melissa Cook

Photos: JEKYLL & HYDE Opens at Rose Center Theater Image


Melissa Cook and Matthew Bartosch

Photos: JEKYLL & HYDE Opens at Rose Center Theater Image


Kristin Caputo

Photos: JEKYLL & HYDE Opens at Rose Center Theater Image


Melissa Cook and Kristin Caputo

Photos: JEKYLL & HYDE Opens at Rose Center Theater Image


Matthew Bartosch and Kristin Caputo

Photos: JEKYLL & HYDE Opens at Rose Center Theater Image


Matthew Bartosch

Photos: JEKYLL & HYDE Opens at Rose Center Theater Image


The company of Jekyll & Hyde the Musical

Photos: JEKYLL & HYDE Opens at Rose Center Theater Image


The ensemble of Jekyll & Hyde the Musical







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