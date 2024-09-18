Lyric Opera Of Orange County to Present THE MENOTTI RADIO HOUR

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lyric Opera of Orange County is set to present The Menotti Radio Hour, a double bill of Menotti's The Medium and The Old Maid and The Thief. Set in a radio recording studio, the production presents both of Menotti's short classics through a story depicting the affairs and drama of the radio station's actors and management.

This production will be conducted by J. Bradley Baker and directed by Jen Stephenson. Christopher Walters returns to the company playing the roles of Bob and Mr. Gobineau and Leeza York returns as Mrs. Todd and Mrs. Nolan. Christine Oh plays Mrs. Pinkerton and Monica and Lauryn Jessup plays Laetitia and Mrs. Gobineau. Christine Li makes her company debut as Baba.

"As the season revolves around American operas, we thought kicking it off with these great Menotti stories was the perfect choice, especially so close to the Halloween season. We are thrilled to include an additional dramatic layer with the fantastic percussionist and Foley artist, Milton Salazar , who will be providing the pantomime role of Toby to complete the dramatic Arc." - Diana Farrell, Founding Artistic Director of Lyric Opera of Orange County

The show runs on October 25, 26, and 27 at OC Music and Dance in Irvine, California. The show on October 25 will be at 8:00pm, and the following performances will be at 3:00pm.

