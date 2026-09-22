Laura Benanti to Open South Coast Repertory's SCR Presents Series With NOBODY CARES

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South Coast Repertory (Artistic Director David Ivers and Managing Director Suzanne Appel) is pleased to present Tony Award winner Laura Benanti, opening the 2026-27 SCR Presents series with her celebrated one-woman comedy show Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares. The limited engagement runs October 8-11, 2026 on the Julianne Argyros Stage.

Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares, with music direction and songs co-written by Todd Almond, is directed by Annie Tippe. The production is based on Laura Benanti: Nobody Cares, an Audible Original.

Known for her dazzling Broadway performances and razor-sharp wit, Benanti takes the stage in a one-woman comedy show to share her hilarious, heartfelt, and sometimes brutally honest takes on motherhood, people pleasing and the joys of aging. Blending side-splitting storytelling with original songs, Nobody Cares is a love letter to recovering people pleasers, mothers and anybody working on themselves. A New York Times Critics' Pick, Nobody Cares had two sold-out Off-Broadway engagements and an acclaimed run at the Edinburgh Fringe—none of which impressed her children, according to Benanti.

The 65-minute show is suitable for ages 16 and older and contains mature themes, strong language, sexual content and adult humor.

Tony Award-winner and five-time Tony Award nominee Benanti is a highly celebrated stage and screen actress. Benanti co-starred in the hit film No Hard Feelings with Jennifer Lawrence and Matthew Broderick, guest stars in Max's “Gilded Age,” and “Elsbeth” on CBS and has recurring roles on Hulu's “Life and Beth” (written by and starring Amy Schumer) and “Younger.” Benanti earned rave reviews for her portrayal of a grieving widow in Netflix's film Worth, starring opposite Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci and Amy Ryan and reunited with Keaton in the film Goodrich. She will next be seen in the film Everything's Going to be Great with Bryan Cranston and Allison Janney, and can be currently seen in the hit television show “Mayor of Kingstown” opposite Jeremy Renner.

Ms. Benanti's iconic impression of Melania Trump on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” continues to be a viral sensation. Other TV work includes “Ziwe,” ”Gossip Girl,” “Supergirl,” “Nashville,” and “Inside Amy Schumer,” among many others.

In the theatre, Ms. Benanti took Broadway by storm at the age of 18, starring as Maria in The Sound of Music and has subsequently starred in 10 more Broadway shows (musicals, straight plays, comedies, and dramas) including Into The Woods, Nine (opposite Antonio Banderas), Gypsy (for which she won a Tony Award), She Loves Me, My Fair Lady, and Steve Martin's Meteor Shower opposite Amy Schumer and Keegan-Michael Key.

Location: South Coast Repertory is located at 655 Town Center Drive in Costa Mesa, at the Bristol Street/Avenue of the Arts exit off the San Diego (405) Freeway in the David Emmes/Martin Benson Theatre Center, part of the Segerstrom Center for the Arts. Parking is available on Park Center Drive, off Anton Boulevard.

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