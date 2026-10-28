Kunoor Chopra Joins Festival of Arts Board of Directors

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Recently, the Board of Directors of the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach appointed Kunoor Chopra, an accomplished entrepreneur, attorney and longtime supporter of the arts, to fill a vacancy on the Board. Chopra succeeds Ed Hanke, who transitioned from the Board to the role of Operations Director for the Festival of Arts. She will serve the remainder of Hanke's Board term, which concludes in September 2027.

With more than 20 years of business leadership experience and a deep personal connection to Laguna Beach, Chopra brings a combination of professional expertise and fresh perspectives as the Festival looks to build on its traditions and connect with new generations of art enthusiasts.

Chopra is co-founder of Elevate, a global legal services company, where she has helped develop innovative approaches to business and organizational leadership. As a member of the Festival of Arts Board, she looks forward to applying that experience to help strengthen the organization's future while preserving the beloved traditions of the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and Pageant of the Masters.

For Chopra, joining the Board represents an opportunity to give back to a community that has become such an important part of her life. A Laguna Beach resident for five years, she and her wife, Deanna, share a longstanding connection to the city, with Deanna's family visiting Laguna Beach for more than 70 years. Her family's roots in the community run deep, including an uncle who owned a home on Wave Street for decades and whose name is commemorated on a bench in Heisler Park. Both Chopra and Deanna purchased some of their earliest pieces of art in Laguna Beach, sparking a shared love of collecting art that continues today. They have both also attended the Pageant of the Masters every summer for the past decade.

Chopra is particularly interested in expanding community partnerships, creating opportunities for year-round engagement and introducing the Festival and Pageant to younger and more diverse audiences. She also hopes to strengthen connections across Laguna Beach's arts community by encouraging collaboration among local organizations, businesses and community groups.

The Festival of Arts is governed by a nine-member volunteer Board of Directors, whose elected members serve three-year terms. The Board provides leadership and oversight for the organization and its two signature summer offerings, the Festival of Arts Fine Art Show and Pageant of the Masters. Chopra joins Board President David Perry, Vice President Tom Lamb, Treasurer Jeff Rovner, Secretary John Connolly, and fellow directors Wayne Baglin, Anita Mangels, Mitch Ridder and Karlylle Schwartze.

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