Festival of Arts to Open 95th Anniversary Fine Art Show Applications

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As the 2026 Fine Art Show season comes to a close, the Festival of Arts of Laguna Beach is already looking ahead to 2027 and the 95th anniversary of its Fine Art Show. Applications are now open for Orange County artists interested in exhibiting at the 2027 Fine Art Show, which runs June 27 through August 27, 2027, and will be closed July 4 and July 5. Applications will be accepted through Friday, October 30, 2026, at 4 p.m. PT. For application information and to apply, visit www.foapom.com/apply.

The Festival of Arts Fine Art Show is one of the longest-running juried fine art exhibitions in the country. The 2027 exhibition will bring together approximately 120 artists to exhibit and sell their work to collectors, art enthusiasts and visitors from around the world. Artists working in a variety of media are invited to apply for the opportunity to be part of this milestone season and showcase their work in the Festival's outdoor gallery setting in Laguna Beach.

“One of the most rewarding parts of the jurying process is seeing the breadth and diversity of artistic talent across Orange County,” said Christine Georgantas, Exhibits Director at the Festival of Arts. “If you've been considering applying to the Festival of Arts, I encourage you to take that step and submit your work for consideration.”

Artists interested in participating must submit five digital images per medium with their online application by 4 p.m. PT on Friday, October 30, 2026. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and have resided in Orange County for at least one year prior to the application deadline. A $50 jurying fee applies for each medium submitted.

The jurying process takes place in two phases. During the first phase, independent jurors review applicants' five digital images for each medium. Artists advancing to the second phase are invited to bring three original works for in-person jurying. Artwork is evaluated for creativity and originality, excellence of craftsmanship, use of design elements and professional presentation.

Jurors are independent of the Festival and change each year, with the panel drawn from a range of respected arts professionals, including museum leaders and curators, university arts professors, working artists and fine arts experts. The 2027 jurors will be announced soon.

Applicants must submit original artwork that is solely the work of the artist. Reproductions are not accepted or exhibited. The work exhibited must match the quality and style represented in the submitted images. Proof of Orange County residency will be required upon acceptance.

Selected artists will have the opportunity to exhibit and sell their work throughout the summer season while connecting directly with collectors and an audience of nearly 200,000 visitors.

For application information and to apply online, visit www.foapom.com/apply.

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