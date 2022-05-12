IN THE HEIGHTS to be Presented by La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts & McCoy Rigby Entertainment

From the songwriting genius behind Hamilton, Encanto, and Moana, Lin Manuel-Miranda, LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS & McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT will present his first acclaimed celebration of family and community, IN THE HEIGHTS: music & lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, book by Quiara Alegría Hudes, conceived by Lin-Manuel Miranda, musical direction by Brent Crayon, co-directed & choreographed by Marissa Herrera, and directed by Benjamin Perez. IN THE HEIGHTS will preview on Friday, June 3 at 8 pm & Saturday, June 4 at 2 pm (with a press opening on Saturday, June 4 at 8 pm) and will run through Sunday, June 26, 2022 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

IN THE HEIGHTS tells the universal story of a vibrant community in New York's Washington Heights neighborhood - a place where the coffee from the corner bodega is light and sweet, the windows are always open, and the breeze carries the rhythm of three generations of music. It's a community on the brink of change, full of hopes, dreams, and pressures, where the biggest struggles can be deciding which traditions you take with you, and which ones you leave behind. Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto, Moana, and Hamilton), this hip musical will win you over with its sweet story and hot tunes!

ABOUT THE CAST AND CREATIVE TEAM

Benjamin Perez (Director) Directed In the Heights for Candlelight Pavilion, Musical Theatre West, and Lewis Family Playhouse. National Tours: Nice Work If You Can Get It as "Sen. Evergreen" (directed by Kathleen Marshall), In the Heights as "Kevin Rosario" (directed by the original creative team of Thomas Kail, Alex Lacamoire, Andy Blankenbuehler). Regional: "Herald" in Assassins (EWP), "King Agnarr" in Frozen, "Gomez" in The Addams Family, "Bill Austin" in Mamma Mia, "Juan Peron" in Evita, and "Tito Mirelli" in Lend Me A Tenor. Benjamin traveled the world as a Guest Entertainer for Princess Cruises and studied with Ben Bollinger's renowned Citrus College Singers.

MARISSA HERRERA (Co-Director/Choreographer) is a 3rd generation Chicana/Indigenous woman and Los Angeles native. Feature credits include Two Feet In (Executive Producer). Other credits include: "L.A. Philharmonic - Toyota Symphonies for Youth & Families" (2022 Theatrical Director), Fender Play: Latin Pathway (Content Producer/Director), Selena Forever - National Tour (Ensemble), In the Heights at Candlelight Pavilion (Choreographer), Zoot Suit: 35th Anniversary Tour ("Lupe Reyna"), and Quixote Nuevo at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (Choreographer). Marissa is also the Co-Founder/Executive Artistic Director of 4C LAB.

Brent Crayon (Musical Director/Conductor) is a musical director and pianist based in Los Angeles. He has collaborated with many notable artists such as Stephen Schwartz, Jason Robert Brown, Daisy Prince, John Caird, Paul Gordon, Richard Maltby, Jr., and John Bucchino. Favorite theatrical productions include the West Coast premieres of First Date, Songs for a New World, and Tick, Tick...BOOM!, as well as the world premiere productions of Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots and John Bucchino's It's Only Life. Brent can be seen and heard in La Mirada Theatre & McCoy Rigby's production of A Night with Janis Joplin streaming on Broadway HD.

The Cast of IN THE HEIGHTS features Rubén J. Carbajal as "Usnavi," Daisy Marie Lopez as "Nina," Hosea Mundi as "Benny," Claudia Mulet as "Vanessa," Jacquelin Lorraine Schofield as "Abuela Claudia," Jose Carlos Rivera as "Sonny," Shadia Fairuz as "Daniela," Crissy Guerrero as "Camila," Lindsey Dantes as "Carla," Kevin Solis as "Piragua Guy," Benjamin Perez as "Kevin Rosario," and Kevin Trinio Perdido as "Grafitti Pete."

The Ensemble features (in alphabetical order): Steven-Adam Agdeppa, Marcos Alexander, Remmie Bourgeois, Bianca Brandon, Andrea Dobbins, Juan Guillen, Haley Izurieta, Rachel Josefina, Jodi Marks, Monika Peña, Mario Rocha, Tristan Turner, Isaac Uhlenberg, and Bridget Whitman.

The Design Team for IN THE HEIGHTS is as follows: Scenic Design by Music and Theater Co.; Lighting Design by Donny Jackson; Sound Design by Josh Bessom; Projection Design by Jon Infante; Costume Design by Shon LeBlanc; Costume Supervisor Adam Ramirez; Hair/Wig/Makeup Design by Kaitlin Yagen; Properties Coordinator Kevin Williams. The Casting Director is Julia Flores. The Production Stage Manager is John W. Calder, III.

ABOUT THE SCHEDULE AND PRICING

IN THE HEIGHTS will preview on Friday, June 3 at 8 pm & Saturday, June 4 at 2 pm (with a press opening on Saturday, June 4 at 8 pm) and will run through Sunday, June 26 at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, 14900 La Mirada Blvd in La Mirada.

Performances are Thursdays at 7:30 pm; Fridays at 8 pm; Saturdays at 2 pm & 8 pm and Sundays at 1:30 pm & 6:30 pm.

There will be an Open-Captioned performance on Saturday, June 18 at 2 pm. Talkbacks with the cast and creative team will be on Thursday, June 9 at 7:30 pm and Thursday, June 23 at 7:30 pm.

Tickets range from $17 - $84 (prices subject to change) and can be purchased at La Mirada Theatre's website, www.lamiradatheatre.com or by calling the La Mirada Theatre Box Office at (562) 944-9801 or (714) 994-6310. Group discounts are available. $15 Student Tickets are available. Children under 3 will not be admitted into the theatre.

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue where the 91 and 5 freeways meet. Parking is free.

LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS COVID PROTOCOLS

As La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts continues to follow the County and State Public Health guidelines, please note that no masks are required and vaccination status will not be checked at the entry. Guidelines are subject to change.

The Tony-nominated LA MIRADA THEATRE FOR THE PERFORMING ARTS has been hailed by the Los Angeles Times as "one of the best Broadway-style houses in Southern California." This beautiful state-of-the-art theatre has been presenting quality productions since 1977. The theatre has produced several national tours and is the recipient of numerous accolades, including Tony, Emmy, and Ovation Award nominations and the L.A. Stage Alliance OVATION AWARD for "Best Season of the Year." The theatre is located at 14900 La Mirada Boulevard in La Mirada, California, near the intersection of Rosecrans Avenue. Parking is theatre-adjacent and free. For further information call (562) 944-9801 or

visit www.LaMiradaTheatre.com.

Celebrating its 28th Anniversary season at La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts, McCOY RIGBY ENTERTAINMENT (MRE), is one of the world's premier theatrical production companies and continues to be grateful to share a wildly successful collaboration with the City of La Mirada. Headed by Executive Producers Tom McCoy and Cathy Rigby, MRE has produced over one hundred musicals, plays, and concerts featuring some of the biggest stars in the industry today and garnering many Emmy Awards, Tony nominations, and LA Ovation Awards.

In addition, MRE has launched several Emmy Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated Broadway, international, and national touring productions including: ASIA- Dreamgirls (Japan), Miss Saigon (China), Peter Pan (China), SAUDI ARABIA - Peter Pan (this was the first Broadway Musical to ever play in Saudi Arabia), USA- Seussical the Musical, and Annie Get Your Gun, starring Cathy Rigby; Jesus Christ Superstar starring Carl Anderson and Sebastian Bach, Camelot starring Michael York and Lou Diamond Phillips, Happy Days written by Gary Marshall and Paul Williams BROADWAY - Frank Wildhorn's Jekyll and Hyde starring Grammy Award nominee Deborah Cox and American Idol and Tony Award nominee Constantine Maroulis, and The Little Mermaid, the Musical. Peter Pan starring Cathy Rigby has made four stops on Broadway and received four Tony Award nominations including Best Revival of a Musical and Best Actress in a Musical. The A&E TV network premiere of "Peter Pan" received one Emmy Award and four Emmy Award nominations. La Mirada Theatre productions of A Night with Janis Joplin starring Mary Bridget Davies and Peter Pan starring Cathy Rigby are now streaming on Broadway HD.