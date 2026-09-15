Hyper Socal to Launch Fall 2026 Season Across Southern California
The initiative will feature kinetic light installations at LAX, contemporary showcases at municipal galleries, and programming across partner venues in the region.
Glendale Library, Arts & Culture and Brand Library & Art Center have unveiled the fall 2026 lineup for Hyper SoCal, a regional initiative connecting audiences with exhibitions, installations and arts programming throughout Southern California.
Conceived at Glendale's Brand Library & Art Center, Hyper SoCal connects participating cultural venues through an interactive map designed to help visitors explore the region's arts scene. This fall's programming ranges from public art installations and contemporary exhibitions to interdisciplinary programs at municipal and nonprofit galleries.
"Hyper SoCal captures the collaborative energy that makes Southern California a epicenter for creativity," said Director of Glendale Library, Arts & Culture Lessa Pelayo-Lozada. "By showcasing these spaces, we are lowering barriers and connecting diverse communities directly with the artists shaping our region's culture."
"This fall is all about the thrill of discovery," added GLAC Exhibition Coordinator and Hyper SoCal Founder Stephanie Sherwood. "We want people to be on the lookout for art in completely unexpected contexts, whether it's experiencing a public art installation at LAX or discovering a hidden gem of a gallery downtown."
Featured fall programming includes:
LAX Gateway's Kinetic Light Installation
The LAX Art Program's LAX Gateway's Kinetic Light Installation is currently on view and will continue through January 2027.
Susan Silton: Diving into the Wreck
Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery will present Susan Silton: Diving into the Wreck from September 3-November 22, 2026.
Unfolding Light
Art Share L.A. will present Unfolding Light from October 2, 2026-January 2, 2027.
Experience 72: SCRIPT
Experimentally Structured Museum of Art (ESMoA) will present Experience 72: SCRIPT from October 3, 2026-March 13, 2027.
Bad Marks
OCC's Frank M. Doyle Arts Pavilion will present Bad Marks from October 5-November 25, 2026.
Revival_Revival
18th Street Arts Center will present a special Revival_Revival event on November 8 at 1 p.m.
Florence in Ruin: An Excavation
Velaslavasay Panorama will present Florence in Ruin: An Excavation from November 13-December 19, 2026.
Gerald Clarke
ReflectSpace will present an exhibition featuring Gerald Clarke from December 19, 2026-April 3, 2027.
The complete list of Hyper SoCal partner institutions and fall programming is available at BrandLibrary.org/Hyper-SoCal.
Love Theater in Costa Mesa? Join The Community!
Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.Learn More
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...
|
Rocky Horror Skivvies Show
The Laguna Playhouse (10/09-10/10)
|
Marco Antonio Solis
Long Beach Amphitheater (10/04-10/04)
|
David Benoit: Resonance and Renewal — World Premiere
Soka Performing Arts Center (9/26-9/26)
|
A Lesson in Swimming
The Curtis Theatre (5/16-5/16)
|
Bonnie & Clyde
The Laguna Playhouse (6/09-7/04)
|
Criers for Hire
The Curtis Theatre (9/20-9/20) PHOTOS
|
Pokemon Night Out: Marshmello & Alison Wonderland
Intuit Dome (10/24-10/24)
|
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Segerstrom Center for the Arts (12/29-1/03)
|
Malini Awasthi
Soka Performing Arts Center (10/25-10/25)
|
Bright Blue Sky: the 9/11 Musical
Rose Center Theater (9/11-9/20)