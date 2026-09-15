Hyper Socal to Launch Fall 2026 Season Across Southern California

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Glendale Library, Arts & Culture and Brand Library & Art Center have unveiled the fall 2026 lineup for Hyper SoCal, a regional initiative connecting audiences with exhibitions, installations and arts programming throughout Southern California.

Conceived at Glendale's Brand Library & Art Center, Hyper SoCal connects participating cultural venues through an interactive map designed to help visitors explore the region's arts scene. This fall's programming ranges from public art installations and contemporary exhibitions to interdisciplinary programs at municipal and nonprofit galleries.

"Hyper SoCal captures the collaborative energy that makes Southern California a epicenter for creativity," said Director of Glendale Library, Arts & Culture Lessa Pelayo-Lozada. "By showcasing these spaces, we are lowering barriers and connecting diverse communities directly with the artists shaping our region's culture."

"This fall is all about the thrill of discovery," added GLAC Exhibition Coordinator and Hyper SoCal Founder Stephanie Sherwood. "We want people to be on the lookout for art in completely unexpected contexts, whether it's experiencing a public art installation at LAX or discovering a hidden gem of a gallery downtown."

Featured fall programming includes:

LAX Gateway's Kinetic Light Installation

The LAX Art Program's LAX Gateway's Kinetic Light Installation is currently on view and will continue through January 2027.

Susan Silton: Diving into the Wreck

Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery will present Susan Silton: Diving into the Wreck from September 3-November 22, 2026.

Unfolding Light

Art Share L.A. will present Unfolding Light from October 2, 2026-January 2, 2027.

Experience 72: SCRIPT

Experimentally Structured Museum of Art (ESMoA) will present Experience 72: SCRIPT from October 3, 2026-March 13, 2027.

Bad Marks

OCC's Frank M. Doyle Arts Pavilion will present Bad Marks from October 5-November 25, 2026.

Revival_Revival

18th Street Arts Center will present a special Revival_Revival event on November 8 at 1 p.m.

Florence in Ruin: An Excavation

Velaslavasay Panorama will present Florence in Ruin: An Excavation from November 13-December 19, 2026.

Gerald Clarke

ReflectSpace will present an exhibition featuring Gerald Clarke from December 19, 2026-April 3, 2027.

The complete list of Hyper SoCal partner institutions and fall programming is available at BrandLibrary.org/Hyper-SoCal.

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