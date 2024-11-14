Catalina Museum Announces December Events: Holiday Sip & Shop And Annual LMU Choir Holiday Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Catalina Museum for Art & History invites guests to celebrate the holiday season with festive programming throughout December, including a special Holiday Sip & Shop on Friday, December 6, and an enchanting Holiday Concert featuring the Loyola Marymount University (LMU) Choir on Saturday, December 14.

Kicking off the month, the museum's First Friday series presents a Holiday Sip & Shop event on Friday, December 6, from 5-7 p.m. Attendees can enjoy complimentary champagne and cider while exploring the museum's galleries, digital theater and scenic open-air plazas. For one evening only, all items in the museum store will be 25% off, with museum members receiving an additional 15% discount on top of that. Beyond the unique gifts available in the store, special sale tables will feature additional treasures, from centerpieces and a BBQ grill to a variety of items at $1 and $5. The storewide sale continues through December 24, but the exclusive 25% off is only available during this event. During the event, guests can also enjoy the museum's monthly "Mixology at the Museum" experience, featuring specialty cocktails crafted by mixologist Adam Wild, available for purchase.

On Saturday, December 14, from 6-7:30 p.m., the museum will host a free Holiday Concert featuring the LMU Choir. This beloved holiday tradition invites guests to immerse themselves in the seasonal spirit with holiday classics performed live in the museum's Schreiner Family Plaza. Visitors can also enjoy the museum's exhibitions, including The History of Catalina Island and special exhibitions, Cabinet of Curiosities: 70 Objects for 70 Years and Capturing Memories: A Half Century of Fishing 1900-1950 . Complimentary holiday cookies will be available, along with specialty cocktails, warm beverages and other refreshments for purchase.

Patrons Society Members are invited to a special meet-and-greet from 5:30-6 p.m. with LMU Choir conductor John Flaherty and Bryant Alexander, PhD, Dean and Professor of the College of Communications and Fine Arts at LMU. Light appetizers and drinks will be served.

More information about Catalina Museum's First Fridays: Holiday Sip & Shop and Holiday Concert with LMU can be found at CatalinaMuseum.org/calendar. The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday and closed on Mondays. For more information about the Catalina Museum for Art & History, visit CatalinaMuseum.org.

