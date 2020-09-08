BWW Feature: BALLROOM DANCING COMPETITION RETURNS TO ARTHUR MURRAY DANCE STUDIOS ONLINE

Dancers in California and Arizona Arthur Murray Dance Studios step out in a safe style.

The past few months have tested those who love to dance, especially competitive ballroom dancing. This includes Arthur Murray Dance Studios, with over 280 studios in 22 countries. However, Steve Platt of Lake Forest, California, who owns multiple Arthur Murray Dance Studios, rallied several other Arthur Murray Dance Studios throughout California and Arizona to hold Throwback Thursday, a virtual competition.

Following strict CDC guidelines, the staff and students prepared themed routines in protective masks, with social distancing, so they were the only ones filming their performance. They choreographed routines, donned costumes, created scenery backdrops, and selected their music. Locations included studios, dining rooms, parks, streets, and backyards. Music included country-western, a waltz, and Broadway tunes. Many took their lessons virtually to learn the routines and then practiced with their partner. Dancers established a quarantine routine that allowed them to compete, stay in shape, and experience the joy of dancing with a partner.

Students were awarded prizes for Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Choreography, Best Extravaganza, Best Editing, and Best Cinematography.

Arthur Murray was a pioneer developing his dance studios at the turn of the 20th century with the first franchise studio opening in 1938. The studios provide dance lessons for beginners, ballroom, first wedding dance, and group classes.

Arthur Murray Dance Studios has pivoted with virtual dance shows, competitions, and new ways to offer classes. Difficult times often produce creative ways to continue, especially involving dance. For classes, competitions, and information, visit local and national Arthur Murray Dance Centers online at arthurmurray.com. Follow on social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram to keep up to date on events.

