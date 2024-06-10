Irvine Theater Co. Presents MY (UNAUTHORIZED) HALLMARK MOVIE MUSICAL This Summer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Irvine Theater Company will present the Orange County premiere of “My (unauthorized) Hallmark Movie Musical” with book & lyrics by Eloise Coopersmith and music by Roxanna Ward as part of Dr. Love’s Rom-Com Experience, a one-of-a-kind event that includes using the neurologic Tuesday app (developed by bestselling author and TV personality Dr. Paul J. Zak) to test audience members’ compatibility.

This event is a game-changing theatrical experience where love always wins and science is the matchmaker. This special limited engagement will play July 26th - August 10th on Fridays and Saturdays at Canvas, 17332 Von Karman Avenue #115 in Irvine.

ABOUT THE MUSICAL

See the Orange County premiere of "My (unauthorized) Hallmark Movie Musical," a new show filled with good romance, cheesy tropes, and unexpected twists about a Super Fan crafting her own perfect Hallmark movie… until the characters start writing their own script! Will she fend off the fictional characters coming to life on her TV screen, as well as her own self-doubt, to fulfill the Hallmark creed that love always wins? Get your tickets now for a show that has delighted audiences on multiple continents and charmed critics, who have called it “incredibly clever” and “life-affirming”!

This musical is directed by Broadway veteran Anne Runolfsson and features the live performance of one actor (Eloise Coopersmith) magically interacting with multimedia video performances by eight dynamic musical performers (Nina Herzog, Benny Perez, Andrew Joseph Perez, Jim Blanchette, Tess Adams, Monika Peña, Maggie Howell, and Sam Labrecque).

The virtual actors converse, sing, and dance with Eloise thanks to an expertly created multimedia presentation, directed by Crissy Guerrero. The hybrid movie/live performance allows audience members to escape with Eloise into the fantastical world of romantic movies.

ABOUT “DR. LOVE’S ROM-COM EXPERIENCE

Irvine Theater Company invites audiences to upgrade their theatrical visit with the one-of-a-kind "Dr. Love's Rom-Com Experience!" First, they will mingle with other theatergoers during our pre-show "Sip & Snap" Happy Hour reception, which features games and rom-com photo-ops!

Following the performance, audiences are invited to join "Dr. Love's Match & Mingle After-Party," where they’ll have the chance to use the neurologic Tuesday app (developed by Dr. Paul J. Zak, bestselling author and “Dr. Love” from “The Bachelor”) to test your compatibility with fellow audience members after the show!

MEET "DR. LOVE" IN PERSON

For Opening Weekend (July 26-27), Dr. Paul J. Zak will personally host "Dr. Love's Match & Mingle After-Party." This presents a unique opportunity for audiences to test their compatibility scientifically with the expert who developed the science!

ABOUT IRVINE THEATER COMPANY

Founded in 2021, Irvine Theater Company’s mission is to provide unique and immersive audience experiences, utilizing modern technology and Artistic Director David Ihrig’s proven brain-based approach to story development. Every production incorporates supplemental digital components that allow a viewer’s experience of the story to live on long after the final curtain.

