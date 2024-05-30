Cast Set for BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at Rose Center Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The magic of live theater is undeniable. It allows us to step into fantastical worlds, experience timeless stories anew, and connect with the characters who bring them to life. This summer, June 28th through July 14th, the Rose Center Theater is proud to present Disney's beloved classic, Beauty and the Beast. and the talented cast who will be gracing its stage is sure to leave audiences spellbound.

Get ready to be swept away by the timeless tale of Belle, a bookish young woman yearning for adventure, and the Beast, a prince trapped by a powerful curse. Olivia Aniceto embodies Belle's intelligence and compassion, while Chris Caputo brings a captivating complexity to the Beast's gruff exterior and hidden heart. The charismatic Matthew Ollson takes on the role of Gaston, the handsome but villainous hunter determined to win Belle's hand, with Garrett Brown providing comedic relief as his loyal (and slightly clueless) sidekick LeFou.

The enchanted castle comes alive with a stellar supporting cast. Laura Pasarow Bangasser brings a touch of flamboyant theatricality to Madame de la Grand Bouche, the eccentric and gossipy headmistress. Trevin Stephenson and Cliff Senior add a delightful dose of charm as Lumiere, the candelabra with a flair for the dramatic, and Cogsworth, the uptight yet endearing clock, respectively. Kristin Caputo lends her warmth and maternal spirit to Mrs. Potts, the enchanted teapot, while Bernadette Colette Peters brings a touch of mischief to Babette, the feather duster with a knack for gossip.

The production boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Vincent Aniceto as Maurice, Belle's loving father, Mark Wickham as the eccentric inventor Monsieur D'Arque, and a delightful trio of actors- Charlie Firlik, Donovan Monroe, and Bellami Smith- portraying Chip, the adorable teacup. The Silly Girls, played by April Malina, Jessie Brown, Cat Sacksteder, Catherine Dosier, Rylie Herbel, and Jillian Matthews, promise to bring their own brand of comedic chaos to the stage.

No production of Beauty and the Beast would be complete without a talented chorus and the Rose Center Theater's ensemble is no different. Featuring over 50 performers consisting of veteran talent, as well as the next generation of rising stars, this ensemble is sure to steal hearts with their infectious energy and enthusiasm.

This summer, step into the world of Disney's Beauty and the Beast at the Rose Center Theater. Witness the magic unfold as this talented cast brings the beloved characters to life with stunning vocals, captivating dance numbers, and a timeless story that resonates with audiences of all ages.

Don't miss your chance to be our guest! Tickets for Disney's Beauty and the Beast are now on sale. Click the banner below to secure your seats today! Tickets Available Now at rosecentertheater.com

Comments