BACK TO THE FUTURE to Come to Life With Pacific Symphony at Great Park Live

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Experience the blockbuster film Back to the Future accompanied by Alan Silvestri's iconic score conducted by Scott Terrell and performed live by Pacific Symphony playing in sync with the film projected on the big screen. Part of Pacific Symphony's popular SummerFest series, this immersive outdoor concert is coming to Great Park Live in Irvine on Saturday, August 1 at 8 p.m., tickets are on sale now.

Recharge your flux capacitor... and get ready to celebrate this iconic movie classic as you've never seen and heard it before! Back to the Future is the 1.21-gigawatt blockbuster that topped the 1985 box office chart, spawned two wildly successful sequels and stamped an enduring imprint on pop culture. Join Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox), Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) and a Time Machine for the adventure of a lifetime as they travel to the past, present and future, setting off a time-shattering chain reaction that disrupts the space-time continuum!

Now, fans old and new will experience the thrill of Back to the Future like never before – on an HD screen with a full symphony orchestra performing Alan Silverstri's dazzling musical score live in synch with the movie. Audiences will also be in for an exclusive treat: approximately 20 minutes of brand new music added by award-winning composer Silvestri to the film's score especially for these unique live orchestra presentations.

“Film concerts have become some of our most popular SummerFest events because they bring together the magic of cinema with the power and thrill of a live orchestral performance,” said John Forsyte, President and CEO of Pacific Symphony. “Back to the Future remains one of the most beloved films ever made, and hearing Alan Silvestri's remarkable score performed live allows audiences to experience the adventure in a completely new way.”

The Aug. 1 concert is part of Pacific Symphony's SummerFest at Great Park Live, presented by City of Hope Orange County. This concert is underwritten by Bonnie Blubock and takes place at 8 p.m. at the Great Park Live in Irvine. Tickets start at $44-$160 and are available at pacificsymphony.org or by calling the box office at (714) 755-5799.

About Pacific Symphony

Founded in 1978, Pacific Symphony welcomes Alexander Shelley for his inaugural season as Artistic and Music Director in 2026-27, building on nearly five decades of artistic growth, innovation, and community impact. His inaugural season reflects an ambitious artistic vision that blends core symphonic masterworks, contemporary voices, multidisciplinary collaboration, and a commitment to expanding access to orchestral music. Today, Pacific Symphony is recognized as a major cultural force in Southern California and performs as a resident company of the Segerstrom Center for the Arts at the Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall in Costa Mesa.

Pacific Symphony features an expansive range of programming through the Classical Series, the beloved Pops Series led by Principal Pops Conductor Enrico Lopez-Yañez, SummerFest at the Great Park Live Amphitheater in Irvine, and engaging Family Musical Mornings concerts for young children and their families. Signature cultural concerts for Lunar New Year and Nowruz are joyful musical celebrations that promote understanding and appreciation of the arts from around the world—a priority for Pacific Symphony, which is dedicated to the power of music to unite and inspire. The Symphony in the Cities program brings free outdoor concerts and interactive musical activities to cities across Orange County, making live symphonic music accessible to all.

Through artistic excellence and a deep commitment to community engagement, Pacific Symphony continues to shape the cultural life of Southern California while expanding the reach and relevance of symphonic music for future generations.

About City of Hope

City of Hope's mission is to make hope a reality for all touched by cancer and diabetes. Founded in 1913, City of Hope has grown into one of the largest cancer research and treatment organizations in the U.S. and one of the leading research centers for diabetes and other life-threatening illnesses. City of Hope research has been the basis for numerous breakthrough cancer medicines, as well as human synthetic insulin and monoclonal antibodies. With an independent, National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center at its core, City of Hope brings a uniquely integrated model to patients spanning cancer care, research and development, academics and training, and innovation initiatives. City of Hope's growing national system includes its new cancer center in Orange County, California, and cancer treatment centers and outpatient facilities in the Atlanta, Chicago and Phoenix areas. City of Hope's affiliated group of organizations includes Translational Genomics Research Institute and AccessHopeTM.

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