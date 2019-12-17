Yale Repertory Theatre to Present MANAHATTA
Yale Repertory Theatre (James Bundy, Artistic Director; Victoria Nolan, Managing Director) will present MANAHATTA by Mary Kathryn Nagle, directed by Laurie Woolery, January 24-February 15, 2020, at Yale Repertory Theatre (1120 Chapel Street).
MANAHATTA features movement direction by Ty Defoe, scenic design by Mariana Sanchez, costumes by Stephanie Bahniuk, lighting by Emma Deane, music and sound design by Paul James Prendergast, projections by Mark Holthusen, hair and wigs by Matthew Armentrout, production dramaturgy by Madeline Charne, technical direction by Yaro Yarashevich, Lenape consultation by Joe Baker, vocal and dialect coaching by Louis Colaianni, fight direction by Rick Sordelet, casting by Tara Rubin/Laura Schutzel, C.S.A., and stage management by Julia Bates.
The cast includes Carla-Rae, Danforth Comins, Steven Flores, Lily Gladstone, Jeffrey King, Shyla Lefner, and T. Ryder Smith.
It's 2008 and securities trader Jane Snake has landed a lucrative job on Wall Street, where her ancestors, the Lenape, were violently removed four hundred years before, when the Dutch "purchased" the island of Manahatta. Past and present intertwine as Jane is caught in the center of a looming mortgage crisis that threatens financial ruin for millions of families--including her own. Suspenseful and sweeping in scope, Manahatta illuminates an interlocking legacy of commercial exploitation and attempts to eradicate the culture of Native people, giving rise to the America we know today.
TICKET INFORMATION AND PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE
Preview tickets start at $25, weekday performances start at $49, and weekends at $79. A limited number of $12 tickets are available for all performances on a first-come, first-served basis.
Student tickets start at $31 for all performances (except lower-priced preview tickets). Discounts are available for all Yale University faculty and staff members.
Friday, January 24 8PM Preview, Post-Show Conversation
Saturday, January 25 8PM Preview, Post-Show Conversation
Monday, January 27 8PM Preview, All Tickets $12-25
Tuesday, January 28 8PM Preview, All Tickets $12-25
Wednesday, January 29 8PM Preview, All Tickets $12-25
Thursday, January 30 8PM Opening Night
Friday, January 31 8PM
Saturday, February 1 2PM Talk Back
Saturday, February 1 8PM
Tuesday, February 4 8PM
Wednesday, February 5 2PM Senior Reception
Wednesday, February 5 8PM
Thursday, February 6 8PM
Friday, February 7 8PM
Saturday, February 8 2PM Audio Described, Touch Tour, Talk Back
Saturday, February 8 8PM
Tuesday, February 11 8PM
Wednesday, February 12 8PM
Thursday, February 13 8PM
Friday, February 14 8PM
Saturday, February 15 2PM Open Captioned
Saturday, February 15 8PM