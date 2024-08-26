World Premiere of FALCON GIRLS by Hilary Bettis to be Presented at Yale Repertory Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Yale Repertory Theatre will open its 2024–25 season with the world premiere of falcon girls by Hilary Bettis, directed by May Adrales, October 10–November 2, at Yale Repertory Theatre (1120 Chapel Street). Opening Night is Thursday, October 17, which is also press night.



The production features scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Micah Ohno, lighting design by Kyle Stamm, sound design by Joyce Ciesil, projection design by Christian Killada, hair and wig design by Krystal Balleza and Will Vicari, production dramaturgy by Amy Boratko and Lara Sachdeva, technical direction by Tom Minucci, vocal coaching by Julie Foh, fight and intimacy direction by Kelsey Rainwater, casting by Calleri Jensen Davis, and stage management by Josie Cooper.



The cast of falcon girls includes Annie Abramczyk, Teddy Cañez, Juan Sebastián Cruz, Angela Lanza,Alexa Lopez, Sophia Marcelle, Alyssa Marek, Gabrielle Policano, and Anna Roman.



More About falcon girls



This is a true story. It's the 90s in rural Falcon, Colorado. Six teenage girls on the FFA horse judging team are determined to make it to nationals come hell or high water. But to do that, they must grapple with jealousy, rivalries, sex, Jesus, AOL chat rooms, impossible expectations, and rumors of a serial killer. Hilary Bettis's falcon girls is an achingly funny and brutally honest coming-of-age memoir––and a love letter to the girls she grew up with and the horses who saved their lives.



Development and production support for falcon girls is provided by Yale’s Binger Center for New Theatre.



falcon girls is the recipient of a 2024 Edgerton Foundation New Play Award.



Ticket Information and Performance Calendar



Tickets are $15, $30, and $35 (all previews), $15 and $50 (weeknights), and $15 and $65 (weekends and matinees). Student tickets are $15 for all performances. Tickets are available online at yalerep.org, by calling (203) 432-1234, and in person at the Yale Rep Box Office (1120 Chapel Street).



Thursday, October 10 8PM Preview

Friday, October 11 8PM Preview, Post-Show Discussion

Saturday, October 12 8PM Preview, Post-Show Discussion

Tuesday, October 15 8PM Preview

Wednesday, October 16 8PM Preview

Thursday, October 17 8PM Opening Night

Friday, October 18 8PM

Saturday, October 19 2PM

Saturday, October 19 8PM

Tuesday, October 22 8PM

Wednesday, October 23 2PM Pre-performance Discussion

Wednesday, October 23 8PM

Thursday, October 24 8PM

Friday, October 25 8PM

Saturday, October 26 2PM Audio Description; post-show Talk Back

Saturday, October 26 8PM ASL

Tuesday, October 29 8PM

Wednesday, October 30 8PM Spanish Captioning

Thursday, October 31 8PM

Friday, November 1 8PM

Saturday, November 2 2PM Open Captioning

Saturday, November 2 8PM



