World Premiere of FALCON GIRLS by Hilary Bettis to be Presented at Yale Repertory Theatre

The production will run October 10–November 2.

By: Aug. 26, 2024
World Premiere of FALCON GIRLS by Hilary Bettis to be Presented at Yale Repertory Theatre ImageYale Repertory Theatre will open its 2024–25 season with the world premiere of falcon girls by Hilary Bettis, directed by May Adrales, October 10–November 2, at Yale Repertory Theatre (1120 Chapel Street). Opening Night is Thursday, October 17, which is also press night. 
 
The production features scenic design by Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Micah Ohno, lighting design by Kyle Stamm, sound design by Joyce Ciesil, projection design by Christian Killada, hair and wig design by Krystal Balleza and Will Vicari, production dramaturgy by Amy Boratko and Lara Sachdeva, technical direction by Tom Minucci, vocal coaching by Julie Foh, fight and intimacy direction by Kelsey Rainwater, casting by Calleri Jensen Davis, and stage management by Josie Cooper.
 
The cast of falcon girls includes Annie Abramczyk, Teddy Cañez, Juan Sebastián Cruz, Angela Lanza,Alexa Lopez, Sophia Marcelle, Alyssa Marek, Gabrielle Policano, and Anna Roman.
 

More About falcon girls


This is a true story. It's the 90s in rural Falcon, Colorado. Six teenage girls on the FFA horse judging team are determined to make it to nationals come hell or high water. But to do that, they must grapple with jealousy, rivalries, sex, Jesus, AOL chat rooms, impossible expectations, and rumors of a serial killer. Hilary Bettis's falcon girls is an achingly funny and brutally honest coming-of-age memoir––and a love letter to the girls she grew up with and the horses who saved their lives.  
 
Development and production support for falcon girls is provided by Yale’s Binger Center for New Theatre. 
 
falcon girls is the recipient of a 2024 Edgerton Foundation New Play Award.
 

Ticket Information and Performance Calendar


Tickets are $15, $30, and $35 (all previews), $15 and $50 (weeknights), and $15 and $65 (weekends and matinees). Student tickets are $15 for all performances. Tickets are available online at yalerep.org, by calling (203) 432-1234, and in person at the Yale Rep Box Office (1120 Chapel Street).
 
Thursday, October 10             8PM    Preview
Friday, October 11                  8PM    Preview, Post-Show Discussion 
Saturday, October 12             8PM    Preview, Post-Show Discussion
Tuesday, October 15              8PM    Preview
Wednesday, October 16         8PM    Preview
Thursday, October 17             8PM    Opening Night
Friday, October 18                  8PM
Saturday, October 19             2PM
Saturday, October 19             8PM
Tuesday, October 22              8PM
Wednesday, October 23         2PM    Pre-performance Discussion 
Wednesday, October 23         8PM
Thursday, October 24             8PM     
Friday, October 25                  8PM
Saturday, October 26             2PM     Audio Description; post-show Talk Back 
Saturday, October 26             8PM     ASL
Tuesday, October 29              8PM     
Wednesday, October 30         8PM    Spanish Captioning 
Thursday, October 31             8PM
Friday, November 1                8PM
Saturday, November 2            2PM    Open Captioning
Saturday, November 2            8PM
 




