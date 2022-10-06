Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Windham Theatre Guild to Present THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW This Month

In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a transvestite scientist.

Oct. 06, 2022  
The Windham Theatre Guild will present THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, with book, music and lyrics by Richard O'Brien, on October 14 & 15, 2022 at 7:30 PM.

In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named "Rocky."

That sweet transvestite and his motley crew did the Time Warp on Broadway in a 25th anniversary revival. Complete with sass from the audience, cascading toilet paper, and an array of other audience participation props, this deliberately kitschy rock 'n' roll sci-fi gothic musical is more fun than ever.

Masks are REQUIRED and there will be at least one seat between each party.

Tickets are $22 for Adults and $19 for Students/Seniors (60+).

For more information, call 860-423-2245 or visit windhamtheatreguild.org.

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com





