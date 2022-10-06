Windham Theatre Guild to Present THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW This Month

The Windham Theatre Guild will present THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW, with book, music and lyrics by Richard O'Brien, on October 14 & 15, 2022 at 7:30 PM.

In this cult classic, sweethearts Brad and Janet, stuck with a flat tire during a storm, discover the eerie mansion of Dr. Frank-N-Furter, a transvestite scientist. As their innocence is lost, Brad and Janet meet a houseful of wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler. Through elaborate dances and rock songs, Frank-N-Furter unveils his latest creation: a muscular man named "Rocky."

That sweet transvestite and his motley crew did the Time Warp on Broadway in a 25th anniversary revival. Complete with sass from the audience, cascading toilet paper, and an array of other audience participation props, this deliberately kitschy rock 'n' roll sci-fi gothic musical is more fun than ever.

Masks are REQUIRED and there will be at least one seat between each party.

Tickets are $22 for Adults and $19 for Students/Seniors (60+).

For more information, call 860-423-2245 or visit windhamtheatreguild.org.

THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals. www.concordtheatricals.com