In celebration of Black History Month, the Windham Theatre Guild presents Blackademics by Idris Goodwin opening Friday, February 3rd at the Burton Leavitt Theatre.

There's something strange about the trendy new restaurant in town. When Ann and Rachelle meet there for dinner, there's already tension in the friendship they've built on their common experience navigating academia as black women: While Ann just got tenure at her liberal arts college, Rachelle's struggling to find her place at the less prestigious state university. At first it's easy to overlook odd things like the single water glass they're offered, or the mysterious server who keeps assigning points to their conversational gambits. But as the hunger sets in, the two professors find themselves the unknowing stars of an absurdist dinner theater performance of black plight. Somebody's got to get the first bite, after all. A sharp, surreal satire about who gets a place at the table.

Each performance will be paired with a special guest to speak/perform prior to the show or a talk back with the cast following the show to create a unique evening of culture and conversation. February 3rd we will be joined by Hartford Poet Laureate Frederick Douglass-Knowles and February 4th we will welcome award-winning storyteller and author Raouf Mama. February 5th and 10th will feature a talk back with the cast and creative team of Blackademics. February 11th will feature our CT State Poet Laureate Antionette Brim Bell and February 12th we will be joined by Associate Professor of English and Africana Studies Erika Williams.

Blackademics runs February 3, 4, 10 & 11 at 7:30pm and February 5 & 12 at 2pm at the Burton Leavitt Theatre, 779 Main Street, Willimantic. For tickets and information, visit windhamtheatreguild.org or call 860-423-2245. Tickets will also be available at the door.