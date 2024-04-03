Wheel Life Theatre Troupe to Present LET'S GET TOGETHER At Legacy Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Legacy Theatre and Legacy's Wheel Life Theatre Troupe are set to present a brand new, world-premiere production April 11-13. Let's Get Together is an original piece of devised theatre that is written and performed by Wheel Life Theatre Troupe participants. It's a show about the evolution of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and the brave people in the '80s and '90s who brought it to pass. This entertaining and thought-provoking production boldly looks at how we can all "get together" to improve each other's quality of life -- today and always.

"(This piece) is a unicorn," said Wheel Life instructor Julie Fitzpatrick. "You've never seen a show like this before, and you might not see it again...The human condition is what is portrayed on stage, and this piece fills a gaping hole in that portrayal - this piece is essential."

The production presents different scenes and situations that disabled members of the Troupe have experienced in their lives, demonstrating the difficulties created by a world not inherently designed to be accessible, as well as the struggles resulting from a lack of education on behalf of much of the population. "When you know better, you can do better," said Caroline Berkovich, a member of the Wheel Life Theatre Troupe and cast member of Let's Get Together. "This show exemplifies what theatre can and should be - everyone should have a voice." The production aims to shine a light on the everyday challenges faced by disabled individuals by providing a vehicle through which they can share their own, personal stories.

Dana Canevari, a member of Wheel Life Theatre Troupe since 2019, described the show as "a slice of disability culture. It's a human right to be treated respectfully," said Canevari, who also provided insight into the fact that, in many cases, theatres themselves are not designed in a way that promotes accessibility, both from a patron perspective, and that of a performer. "There's room for everyone on stage. However, you can have all the talent in the world, but if you have no place to express it, what are you going to do?" Let's Get Together seeks to educate and inspire audiences by staging real-world scenarios and pointing out inherent problems, as well as providing solutions. The production promotes the use of person-first language, cites resources to learn more, and provides routes through which to take action as it seeks to further the conversation around disability rights. "Even if it educates just one person," said Troupe and cast member Wynter Knudsen, "they could tell others."

Tickets for Let's Get Together are only $15 and are on sale now. They can be purchased through the Box Office (203.315.1901) or Legacy's website, LegacyTheatreCT.org. The Box Office is open Monday-Friday, 10am-3pm on non-performance days. For a full schedule of Box Office hours and performances, please visit Legacy's website. The Legacy Theatre is located in the village of Stony Creek in Branford, CT, at 128 Thimble Islands Road. The Legacy Theatre is committed to providing live theatre and related programming that is accessible to the widest possible audience. Full accessibility and accommodations details can be found on Legacy's website or by calling the Box Office.