Westport County Playhouse's Family Festivities Series Presents JUDY MOODY & STINK

Westport Country Playhouse's Family Festivities Series will present "Judy Moody & Stink," produced by ArtsPower National Touring Theatre, on Sunday, January 12, at 1 and 4 p.m. The show is based on the books "Judy Moody Gets Famous" and "Stink and the All-Time World's Worst Super-Stinky Sneakers" by Megan McDonald. Performances are approximately one-hour in length, and appropriate for ages five and up. Tickets are $20 each.

"Judy Moody & Stink" are a dynamic sister and brother duo who take the audience on a hilarious adventure. After seeing her classmate's picture on the front page of the newspaper, Judy wants to be famous and sets off to find fame and happiness. At the same time, Stink and his foul-smelling sneakers become a real distraction as he vies for the coveted Golden Clothespin Award. Judy Moody and Stink are the perfect pair for their imperfect capers that lead to fun, mystery, sibling rivalry, and, in the end, true friendship.

ArtsPower National Touring Theatre since 1985 has created and premiered 33 new musicals and dramas for children and their families. ArtsPower has helped to light up the hearts and minds of more than 13.5 million children and adults throughout 49 states, District of Columbia, and Canada. They work closely with a number of America's most beloved authors for young readers in creating one-hour, one-ACT Productions based on their award-winning books.

In advance of the performance, a free-of-charge, interactive program, "Story Explorers," featuring a book reading of "Judy Moody & Stink" and activities surrounding the show's themes, will take place as follows: Sunday, January 5, at 9 a.m., at the Westport Weston Family YMCA, Schine Meeting Room, 14 Allen Raymond Lane, Westport; Sunday, January 5, at 11 a.m., SoNo Branch Library, 10 Washington Street, Norwalk; and Sunday, January 5, at 1 p.m., Westport Library, 20 Jesup Road, Westport. The one-hour program is led by staff from Broadway Method Academy, the resident conservatory of Westport Country Playhouse. "Story Explorers" promotes childhood literacy while also enhancing children's experiences of attending the Playhouse's Family Festivities shows. "Story Explorers" is sponsored by United Bank Foundation and presented by Westport Country Playhouse and Broadway Method Academy.

Westport Country Playhouse's four-show 2019-2020 Family Festivities Series is presented on selected Sundays from December through March, featuring productions with music based on classic and contemporary children's stories. Upcoming Family Festivities shows are "Charlotte's Web," produced by TheaterWorksUSA on February 23, as a spider named Charlotte weaves a plan to fool Farmer Zuckerman and help her good friend, a pig named Wilbur, avoid winding up as pork chops; and "The Pout Pout Fish," produced by TheaterWorksUSA on March 15, as Mr. Fish sets out on a sweeping oceanic quest to find Miss Clam's missing pearl, and discovers there is more to him than his permanently plastered pout.

In conjunction with the Family Festivities Series, the Playhouse will once again host a book collection for Read to Grow, Inc., a statewide nonprofit organization that provides free children's books to families with limited access and to community resources that serve them. At each Family Festivities performance, bins will be located in the Playhouse lobby for donations of gently used and new children's books which will be given to families and programs in the greater Fairfield County area through Read to Grow.

Family Festivities Series Corporate Sponsor is Pitney Bowes. The Family Programming Sponsor is Bankwell. The Family Festivities Series is also supported by the Westport Young Woman's League.

All artists, titles, and dates subject to change.

Everyone in the audience requires a ticket. For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.westportplayhouse.org or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529, or visit Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, off Route 1, Westport.





