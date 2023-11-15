Westport Country Playhouse to Present THE LIGHTNING THIEF in December

Westport Country Playhouse's Family Festivities series will present the action-packed musical, “The Lightning Thief: TYA Edition,” on Saturday, December 2, at 1 and 4 p.m. Featuring battles, beasts, and a rock score, the show is produced by TheaterWorksUSA, adapted from the best-selling book, “The Lightning Thief” by Rick Riordan, and based on the critically acclaimed Off-Broadway production of “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.” Performances are appropriate for grades 3 to 6 and run approximately one-hour in length. Tickets are $25 each.

In “The Lightning Thief,” teenage Percy Jackson finds that mythological monsters and the gods of Mount Olympus seem to be walking straight out of the pages of his Greek mythology textbook and into his life. Worse, he's angered a few of them. Zeus's master lightning bolt has been stolen, and Percy is the prime suspect. Now Percy has 10 days to find and return Zeus's stolen property and bring peace to a warring Mount Olympus. But to succeed on his quest, Percy will have to do more than catch the true thief. He must come to terms with the father who abandoned him; solve the riddle of the Oracle, which warns him of betrayal by a friend; and unravel a treachery more powerful than the gods themselves.

“The Lightning Thief” is written by Joe Tracz, adapted from the book “The Lightning Thief” by Rick Riordan, with music, lyrics, and orchestrations by Rob Rokicki. Original direction and choreography are by Josiah Davis; costume design by Meg Powers; scenic and props design by Jean Kim; and music direction by Adam J. Rineer.

TheaterWorksUSA, the producing company, has led the Theater for Young and Family Audiences movement in New York City and across North America for over half a century. Since 1961, the 501(c)3 not-for-profit has captured the imaginations of 100 million new and veteran theatergoers with an award-winning repertoire of over 140 original plays and musicals.

