Westport Country Playhouse to Present THE LIGHTNING THIEF in December

Performances are appropriate for grades 3 to 6 and run approximately one-hour in length.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Stephen Sondheim's Connecticut Home Now For Sale Photo 2 Stephen Sondheim's Connecticut Home Now For Sale
Goodspeed Musicals Run Crew, Scenic Shop Workers & More Vote to Unionize Photo 3 Goodspeed Musicals Run Crew, Scenic Shop Workers & More Vote to Unionize
Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates; 'Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People' Photo 4 Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates For 2024

Westport Country Playhouse to Present THE LIGHTNING THIEF in December

Westport Country Playhouse's Family Festivities series will present the action-packed musical, “The Lightning Thief: TYA Edition,” on Saturday, December 2, at 1 and 4 p.m.  Featuring battles, beasts, and a rock score, the show is produced by TheaterWorksUSA, adapted from the best-selling book, “The Lightning Thief” by Rick Riordan, and based on the critically acclaimed Off-Broadway production of “The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical.” Performances are appropriate for grades 3 to 6 and run approximately one-hour in length. Tickets are $25 each. 

In “The Lightning Thief,” teenage Percy Jackson finds that mythological monsters and the gods of Mount Olympus seem to be walking straight out of the pages of his Greek mythology textbook and into his life. Worse, he's angered a few of them. Zeus's master lightning bolt has been stolen, and Percy is the prime suspect. Now Percy has 10 days to find and return Zeus's stolen property and bring peace to a warring Mount Olympus. But to succeed on his quest, Percy will have to do more than catch the true thief. He must come to terms with the father who abandoned him; solve the riddle of the Oracle, which warns him of betrayal by a friend; and unravel a treachery more powerful than the gods themselves.

“The Lightning Thief” is written by Joe Tracz, adapted from the book “The Lightning Thief” by Rick Riordan, with music, lyrics, and orchestrations by Rob Rokicki. Original direction and choreography are by Josiah Davis; costume design by Meg Powers; scenic and props design by Jean Kim; and music direction by Adam J. Rineer.

TheaterWorksUSA, the producing company, has led the Theater for Young and Family Audiences movement in New York City and across North America for over half a century. Since 1961, the 501(c)3 not-for-profit has captured the imaginations of 100 million new and veteran theatergoers with an award-winning repertoire of over 140 original plays and musicals.

Education programming at Westport Country Playhouse is generously supported by Roz and Bud Siegel and Westport Young Woman's League.

For full details on “The Lightning Thief: TYA Edition,” visit Click Here. Show trailer is at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OnwGxFl9jq8

The complete schedule of Playhouse events is available at westportplayhouse.org. All play titles, artists, dates, and times are subject to change.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.westportplayhouse.orClick Here, or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529, or visit Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, off Route 1, Westport. Stay connected to the Playhouse on Facebook (Westport Country Playhouse), Instagram (wcplayhouse), and on YouTube (WestportPlayhouse).

                                                                                                                                     




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
Westport Country Playhouse to Present THE LIGHTNING THIEF in December Photo
Westport Country Playhouse to Present THE LIGHTNING THIEF in December

Westport Country Playhouse will present the family-friendly musical 'The Lightning Thief' on December 2nd. Join in the magical adventure!

2
Kevin James to Bring OWLS DONT WALK Tour to the Warner Theatre in May Photo
Kevin James to Bring OWLS DON'T WALK Tour to the Warner Theatre in May

Comedian Kevin James will visit the historic Warner Theatre in Torrington, CT. The performance will happen on Friday, May 17 at 7:30 pm.

3
RENT, OKLAHOMA! & More Set for Center Stage Theatre 2024 Season Photo
RENT, OKLAHOMA! & More Set for Center Stage Theatre 2024 Season

Center Stage Theatre in Shelton has announced its exciting 2024 season subscription series, which includes must-see shows such as Oklahoma!, Rent, and The Play That Goes Wrong. Don't miss out on these incredible performances!

4
Pioneer of Childrens Music, Raffi, to Perform at The Bushnell in 2024 Photo
Pioneer of Children's Music, Raffi, to Perform at The Bushnell in 2024

Don't miss the legendary children's music artist, RAFFI, as he performs live at The Bushnell. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 17th. Get ready for a fun-filled family event with the pioneer of children's music.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look At 'Silence' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Video
First Look At 'Silence' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES
First Look At 'Part of the Sound' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES Video
First Look At 'Part of the Sound' from Goodspeed's PRIVATE JONES
Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
Elf in Connecticut Elf
Cabaret On Main Theater (11/10-11/19)Tracker
Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov in Connecticut Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (12/01-12/03)Tracker
All Shook Up in Connecticut All Shook Up
Center Stage Theatre (12/01-12/10)Tracker
It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play in Connecticut It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play
Kweskin Theatre (11/17-12/09)Tracker
Moulin Rouge! in Connecticut Moulin Rouge!
Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts [Mortensen Hall] (11/21-12/03)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Connecticut Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Palace Theater (1/16-1/18)
Million Dollar Quartet in Connecticut Million Dollar Quartet
ACT of CT (2/22-3/17)
On Your Feet (Non-Equity) in Connecticut On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Palace Theater (12/15-12/16)
Kinky Boots in Connecticut Kinky Boots
ACT of CT (5/23-6/16)
The Clairvoyants - Holiday Spectacular in Connecticut The Clairvoyants - Holiday Spectacular
Ridgefield Playhouse (11/29-11/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You