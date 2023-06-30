Westport Country Playhouse to Host SUMMER THRILLERS: A MYSTERY AUTHOR DISCUSSION in July

Westport Country Playhouse will host “Summer Thrillers: A Mystery Author Discussion,” featuring three authors of different mystery novel genres, on Sunday, July 9, at 2 p.m., in the Lucille Lortel White Barn, adjacent to the theater. The discussion will be moderated by Kelle Ruden. “Summer Thrillers” is presented in partnership with Kensington Publishing Corporation. The event is free by reservation at Click Here. Seating is limited.

To celebrate the upcoming run of the Playhouse’s “Dial M for Murder,” mystery authors Christin Brecher, Edwin Hill, and Andrea Penrose team up to discuss the different aspects of the mystery genre and what makes mysteries so popular. Christin Brecher will talk about her page-turning, cozy mystery, “Photo Finished”; Edwin Hill will discuss his suspenseful thriller, “The Secrets We Share”; and Andrea Penrose will talk about her atmospheric Regency era historical mystery, “Murder at the Serpentine Bridge.”

“Join us as we delve into the minds of three mystery writers and discover how they concoct their plot twists and red herrings,” said Beth Huisking, Playhouse general manager. “They’ll share how they keep their readers guessing and surprised. This conversation will be entertaining and illuminating for mystery aficionados, and a perfect prelude to our upcoming production of ‘Dial M for Murder’.”

Christin Brecher lives in New York City and Nantucket, two islands which inspire her imagination at every step. After a career in marketing for the publishing industry, followed by years raising her children, the “Nantucket Candle Maker Mysteries” marked Brecher's debut as an author. She’s also the author of the new “Snapshot of NYC Mysteries” which debuted in 2022 with “Photo Finished.” She is a member of Sisters in Crime and Mystery Writers of America. www.christinbrecher.com.

Edwin Hill is the author of the critically acclaimed Hester Thursby mystery series, the first of which, “Little Comfort,” was an Agatha Award finalist, a selection of the Mysterious Press First Mystery Club, and a Publishers Marketplace Buzz Books selection. Formerly the vice president and editorial director for Bedford/St. Martin's (Macmillan), he now teaches at Emerson College and has written for the LA Review of Books, The Life Sentence, Publisher's Weekly, and Ellery Queen Mystery Magazine. www.Edwin-Hill.com.

Andrea Penrose is the USA Today-bestselling author of Regency-era historical fiction, including the acclaimed Wrexford & Sloane mystery series, as well as Regency romances written under the names Cara Elliott and Andrea Pickens. Published internationally in 10 languages, she is a three-time RITA Award finalist and the recipient of numerous writing awards, including two Daphne Du Maurier Awards for Historical Mystery and two Gold Leaf Awards. Penrose is a graduate of Yale University with a BA in art and an MFA in graphic design. www.AndreaPenrose.com

Moderator Kelle Ruden’s career in the book business has included bookstores, publishing, and libraries. She served as the manager and editor of the Discover Great New Writers program at Barnes & Noble, Inc., marketing director at Random House Publishing Group, and program director at the Westport Library, from 2013 to 2016, where she planned and executed over 400 cultural and educational programs each year and was a founder of CrimeConn, Connecticut’s Mystery Conference, sponsored by the Mystery Writers of America. As a book discussion leader for over 25 years, Ruden has also served as a moderator and interviewer with authors across many genres.

Following an audience Q&A with the authors, books will be on sale through RJ Julia Booksellers of Madison, CT, with authors available for signing.

“Dial M for Murder” is an edge-of-your-seat tale about a devious husband, his wealthy wife, and her lover. The new adaptation of the classic suspense thriller of blackmail and revenge offers even more surprises and diabolic twists than the renowned Hitchcock film. The production runs from July 11 through July 29.More info on “Dial M for Murder” at https://www.westportplayhouse.org/show/dial-m-for-murder/

Westport Country Playhouse is located at 25 Powers Court, off Route 1, Westport.