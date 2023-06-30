Westport Country Playhouse to Host SUMMER THRILLERS: A MYSTERY AUTHOR DISCUSSION in July

To celebrate the upcoming run of Dial M for Murder,” mystery authors Christin Brecher, Edwin Hill, and Andrea Penrose team up to discuss the mystery genre.

By: Jun. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR Photo 1 Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR
Jen Cody, Max Crumm & More to Star in SOMETHING ROTTEN! at Sharon Playhouse Photo 2 Jen Cody & More to Lead SOMETHING ROTTEN! at Sharon Playhouse
Video: Go Inside Rehearsal For Goodspeed's SUMMER STOCK Starring Corbin Bleu, Will Roland, Photo 3 Video: Go Inside Rehearsal For Goodspeed's SUMMER STOCK Starring Corbin Bleu, Will Roland, Veanne Cox, And More
Westport Country Playhouse Is Seeking $2M Donation to Save Historic Theater Photo 4 Westport Country Playhouse Is Seeking $2M Donation to Save Historic Theater

Westport Country Playhouse to Host SUMMER THRILLERS: A MYSTERY AUTHOR DISCUSSION in July

Westport Country Playhouse will host “Summer Thrillers: A Mystery Author Discussion,” featuring three authors of different mystery novel genres, on Sunday, July 9, at 2 p.m., in the Lucille Lortel White Barn, adjacent to the theater. The discussion will be moderated by Kelle Ruden. “Summer Thrillers” is presented in partnership with Kensington Publishing Corporation. The event is free by reservation at Click Here.  Seating is limited.

 

To celebrate the upcoming run of the Playhouse’s “Dial M for Murder,” mystery authors Christin Brecher, Edwin Hill, and Andrea Penrose team up to discuss the different aspects of the mystery genre and what makes mysteries so popular. Christin Brecher will talk about her page-turning, cozy mystery, “Photo Finished”; Edwin Hill will discuss his suspenseful thriller, “The Secrets We Share”; and Andrea Penrose will talk about her atmospheric Regency era historical mystery, “Murder at the Serpentine Bridge.”

 

“Join us as we delve into the minds of three mystery writers and discover how they concoct their plot twists and red herrings,” said Beth Huisking, Playhouse general manager. “They’ll share how they keep their readers guessing and surprised. This conversation will be entertaining and illuminating for mystery aficionados, and a perfect prelude to our upcoming production of ‘Dial M for Murder’.”

 

Christin Brecher lives in New York City and Nantucket, two islands which inspire her imagination at every step. After a career in marketing for the publishing industry, followed by years raising her children, the “Nantucket Candle Maker Mysteries” marked Brecher's debut as an author. She’s also the author of the new “Snapshot of NYC Mysteries” which debuted in 2022 with “Photo Finished.” She is a member of Sisters in Crime and Mystery Writers of America. www.christinbrecher.com.

 

Edwin Hill is the author of the critically acclaimed Hester Thursby mystery series, the first of which, “Little Comfort,” was an Agatha Award finalist, a selection of the Mysterious Press First Mystery Club, and a Publishers Marketplace Buzz Books selection. Formerly the vice president and editorial director for Bedford/St. Martin's (Macmillan), he now teaches at Emerson College and has written for the LA Review of Books, The Life Sentence, Publisher's Weekly, and Ellery Queen Mystery Magazine. www.Edwin-Hill.com.

 

Andrea Penrose is the USA Today-bestselling author of Regency-era historical fiction, including the acclaimed Wrexford & Sloane mystery series, as well as Regency romances written under the names Cara Elliott and Andrea Pickens. Published internationally in 10 languages, she is a three-time RITA Award finalist and the recipient of numerous writing awards, including two Daphne Du Maurier Awards for Historical Mystery and two Gold Leaf Awards. Penrose is a graduate of Yale University with a BA in art and an MFA in graphic design. www.AndreaPenrose.com   

  

Moderator Kelle Ruden’s career in the book business has included bookstores, publishing, and libraries. She served as the manager and editor of the Discover Great New Writers program at Barnes & Noble, Inc., marketing director at Random House Publishing Group, and program director at the Westport Library, from 2013 to 2016, where she planned and executed over 400 cultural and educational programs each year and was a founder of CrimeConn, Connecticut’s Mystery Conference, sponsored by the Mystery Writers of America. As a book discussion leader for over 25 years, Ruden has also served as a moderator and interviewer with authors across many genres.

 

Following an audience Q&A with the authors, books will be on sale through RJ Julia Booksellers of Madison, CT, with authors available for signing.

 

“Dial M for Murder” is an edge-of-your-seat tale about a devious husband, his wealthy wife, and her lover. The new adaptation of the classic suspense thriller of blackmail and revenge offers even more surprises and diabolic twists than the renowned Hitchcock film. The production runs from July 11 through July 29.More info on “Dial M for Murder” at https://www.westportplayhouse.org/show/dial-m-for-murder/

 

The complete schedule of Playhouse events is available at westportplayhouse.org. All play titles, artists, dates, and times are subject to change.

 

Westport Country Playhouse recently announced a “Save Your Playhouse” fundraising campaign to engage the community and raise funds to help the Playhouse transform into a center for live theater and a wide array of performing arts that will thrive for generations to come. For highlights of the campaign and to donate, visit https://www.westportplayhouse.org/support/save-your-playhouse/

 

For Westport Country Playhouse information and tickets, visit westportplayhouse.org or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529. Stay connected to the Playhouse on Facebook (Westport Country Playhouse), Instagram (wcplayhouse), and YouTube (WestportPlayhouse). Westport Country Playhouse is located at 25 Powers Court, off Route 1, Westport

 




RELATED STORIES - Connecticut

1
Warner Theatre Executive Director Rufus de Rham to Step Down in July Photo
Warner Theatre Executive Director Rufus de Rham to Step Down in July

After more than three productive years at the helm of Torrington’s Warner Theatre, Rufus de Rham has stated his intention to step down as Executive Director effective July 28, 2023.

2
The Ballard Institute Presents OMA By Sandglass Theater, July 15 Photo
The Ballard Institute Presents OMA By Sandglass Theater, July 15

As part of its 2023 Spring Puppet Performance Series, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry at the University of Connecticut is pleased to present Oma by Vermont-based Sandglass Theater on July 15, 2023 at 11 a.m. in Betsy Paterson Square in Downtown Storrs.

3
Danburys Musicals At Richter Kicks Off 39th Season Under The Stars With THE ADDAMS FAMILY Photo
Danbury's Musicals At Richter Kicks Off 39th Season Under The Stars With THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Musicals at Richter kicks off the summer with 'The Addams Family,' playing July 7 to July 22. Featuring a live band and a cast of talented local actors, performances take place outdoors under the stars at the Richter Arts Center.

4
PIPPIN Comes to TheatreWorks New Milford in July Photo
PIPPIN Comes to TheatreWorks New Milford in July

TheatreWorks New Milford will open the coming-of-age Stephen Schwartz musical PIPPIN on Friday July 14th.  PIPPIN is directed by Francis A Daley with musical director Joy Giuseffi of Patterson, N.Y. and choreographers are Sandra Hernandez of New Milford and Adam Battelstein of Kent, CT.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast Video Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast
First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater Video
First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS Video
Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS
Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration Video
Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
View all Videos

Connecticut SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE TEMPEST
Curtain Call (7/13-7/23)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# All I Really Need To Know I Learned In Kindergarten
The Kate (7/13-7/16)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beauty and the Beast
Summer Theatre of New Canaan (7/15-7/30)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# FOUR OLD BROADS at the Sherman Playhouse
The Sherman Playhouse (7/07-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# EUCLID QUARTET
Music Mountain (7/23-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# GALVANIZED JAZZ BAND
Music Mountain (9/02-9/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Disney's Beauty and the Beast
Summer Theatre of New Canaan (7/15-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SUE MATSUKI - THE JAZZ GALS WHO MAKE ME SING
Music Theatre of CT (7/15-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wizard of Oz
Offsite Connecticut Theatre (8/18-8/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Addams Family
Musicals at Richter (7/07-7/22)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You