Westport Country Playhouse Presents SANDRA BERNHARD: AN EVENING OF COMEDY AND MUSIC

The inimitable Sandra Bernhard, performer, actress, singer, and author, will grace the live stage at Westport Country Playhouse in Westport, CT, for one night only on Saturday, March 12, at 8 p.m., with "Sandra Bernhard: An Evening of Comedy and Music." Running time is one hour; no intermission. Explicit language.

"Sandra Bernard is an icon, trailblazer, musician, and comedian extraordinaire. We can't wait to share this gorgeous cultural live wire with audiences," said Michael Barker, Westport Country Playhouse managing director.

Bernhard will be performing throughout 2022 on the live stage around the country and overseas. She appeared in seasons two and three of the FX Television/Ryan Murphy series "POSE" in the recurring role of brassy but caring Nurse Judy, who works with H.I.V./AIDS patients in the 1980s/1990s-based show. She also did a special guest appearance on Ryan Murphy's "American Horror Story: Apocalypse" in 2018.

In addition, Bernhard is now in the seventh year hosting her own live show "Sandyland" on SiriusXM Radio's "Radio Andy" channel (102) headed up by Andy Cohen. Her strong opinions and unique perspective, along with her provocative, spontaneous conversations with a wide spectrum of guests from the worlds of entertainment and fashion, earned "Sandyland" a broadcasting Gracie Award.

Bernhard's film credits include "The King of Comedy," with Robert De Niro and Jerry Lewis, directed by Martin Scorsese, for which she was awarded Best Supporting Actress by the National Society of Film Critics.

Past television credits include "The Sopranos" and "The Larry Sanders Show."

A pioneer of one-woman live stage performance, Bernhard enjoyed rave media reviews while closing out the decade at Joe's Pub in New York City in December 2019. Theater Pizzazz said, "As always, Bernhard's comedy is ripe and the music is vibrant, with her observational comedy and masterful one-liners."

Bernhard's previous live performances around the country have brought in accolades, with Variety saying, "Bernhard remains as brash and brazen as she was in the 1970s." The Daily Beast proclaimed, "She is a show business stalwart of over three decades. Bernhard has evolved into a pop culture fixture, a jack-of-all-trades performer as actress, singer, comedian, and, more recently, a radio show host of SiriusXM's 'Sandyland.'" And, Broadway World wrote, "Sandra Bernhard takes no prisoners and pulls no punches. She will set the place afire with her white-hot intelligence. She is authentic, unapologetically pissed, heartbroken, and of course, hilarious."

Details on "Sandra Bernhard: An Evening of Comedy and Music" at Westport Country Playhouse are at: www.westportplayhouse.org/show/sandra-bernhard-an-evening-of-comedy-and-music/. More information on Bernhard, including videos and discography, at: www.sandrabernhard.com.

Tickets are $75 and $50. To order, visit www.westportplayhouse.org, email boxoffice@westportplayhouse.org, or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, Tuesday through Friday, 12 to 6 p.m.

All audience members must present proof of vaccination and booster and wear a mask at all times while inside Westport Country Playhouse. For updates on Covid-19 health and safety protocols at the Playhouse, visit https://www.westportplayhouse.org/visit/covid19safety/



Date, time, and artist are subject to change.