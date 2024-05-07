Comedian Jim Jefferies Adds December Show At Mohegan Sun Arena

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Comedian Jim Jefferies has just announced 16 additional tour stops during his “Give ‘Em What They Want” tour including one night at Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, December 7th for an 8:00pm show.

Tickets go on sale Friday, May 10th at 10:00am via Ticketmaster.com. Subject to availability, Comedy fans can purchase tickets at the Mohegan Sun Box Office starting on Saturday, May 11th.

The Sydney, Australia native is one of the most popular and respected comedians of his generation, entertaining audiences across the globe with his provocative, belief-challenging, and thought-provoking comedy. Jim was honored as “Stand-Up Comedian of the Year” at the Just for Laughs Festival in summer 2019.

Jim's latest show, Give ‘Em What They Want Tour, started at the end of 2022 with dates all around Asia, Europe and North America. Jim's tenth stand up special High & Dry came out on Netflix last year and he currently hosts his own podcast I Don't Know About That with Jim Jefferies.

ABOUT MOHEGAN SUN ARENA

Mohegan Sun Arena, one of the busiest sports and entertainment venues in the world today, was awarded the 2024 Newsweek Readers' Choice award for “Best Casino with Live Entertainment in America”. Mohegan Sun Arena was also named “Best Casino/Resort Venue of the Year” at the 35th Annual Pollstar Awards. In 2021, the 10,000-seat Arena also received its first “#1 Indoor Arena” ranking for its size in the world from Pollstar and VenuesNow. Mohegan Sun Arena is consistently recognized among the top five venues in the United States, and also in 2021 was named “Innovator of the Year” by Celebrity Access for its ViacomCBS residency during the pandemic. In recent years, the “Most Beloved Venue in America” has also been named the “World's Best Casino Venue,” by Best of Hartford Magazine, and is a seven-time national award winner for “Arena of the Year” by the Academy of Country Music Awards and G2E Las Vegas. For more information on concerts and other great events, visit Mohegan Sun. For information on this week's schedule, call the Entertainment and Special Events hotline at 1.888.226.7711.

Comments