Westport Country Playhouse Presents LGBT Night Out At Troupe429 On June 29

Westport Country Playhouse will present an admission-free LGBT Night Out for members of the LGBTQIA+ community at Troupe429, bar and performance space, 3 Wall Street, Norwalk, on Tuesday, June 29, at 6 p.m. The event will also be broadcast on Instagram Live starting at 6:30 p.m.

The evening will mark not only the Playhouse's first in-person LGBT Night Out since 2019, but will also celebrate the historic theater's 90th birthday. Festivities include a cocktail demo by one of the "Troupe-tenders," a drag show, 90th birthday Pride cupcakes, and Playhouse giveaways, followed by an opening night screening of the Playhouse virtual production of the comedy, "Tiny House" at 7 p.m. LGBT Night Out patrons are welcome to stay for Pride Trivia Night following the screening. Cash bar.

In "Tiny House," fireworks fly when family, friends, and quirky neighbors come together for a Fourth of July barbecue at the off-the-grid, isolated mountain paradise of a young, urban couple. The comedy is written by Michael Gotch and directed by Mark Lamos. Running time is approximately 100 minutes, including a brief intermission between the two acts. More information on "Tiny House" at: westportplayhouse.org/tinyhouse

RSVP for LGBT Night Out at bit.ly/LGBTNightSignup Availability is limited. Masks are optional for vaccinated patrons at Troupe 429.

The Playhouse's all-virtual 2021 Season continues with "Doubt: A Parable," the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning drama written by John Patrick Shanley and directed by David Kennedy, Playhouse associate artistic director; two archival productions recorded in HD video; and four Script in Hand playreadings. Full schedule is available at westportplayhouse.org. All virtual content in the Playhouse's 2021 Season will be available on demand for patrons' convenience, with open captions in Spanish. Playhouse productions will be rehearsed and filmed under Covid-19 safety protocols.

The 2021 season is generously supported by the Eunice and David Bigelow Foundation. The production of "Tiny House" is sponsored by Barbara Samuelson. Media Sponsorship for the 2021 season is generously provided by Moffly Media and WSHU Public Radio.

All play titles, artists, dates, and formats are subject to change.

To purchase tickets to the Playhouse's virtual season, visit westportplayhouse.org, call (203) 227-4177, or email at boxoffice@westportplayhouse.org.