Westport Country Playhouse Kicks Off 2023 Season With 23% Ticket Discount For One Day Only

In recognition of its 2023 Season, Westport Country Playhouse has announced single tickets on sale at a 23% discount for one day only, Tuesday, March 7, from noon to 11:59 p.m.

Discounted single tickets start at $27 and may be purchased online, no code necessary, at https://tickets.westportplayhouse.org/events. The box office will be open from noon to 5 p.m. for phone orders at 203-227-4177, and in-person sales at 25 Powers Court, Westport. The 23% discount applies to full-price tickets only and cannot be used in combination with any other ticket offer or discount. Following the one-day-only sale, regular single tickets prices will resume at $35 and up.

The Playhouse's 2023 Season will open with the Tony Award-winning musical, "Ain't Misbehavin'," celebrating in sassy song and dance the legendary composer Fats Waller, playing April 11 through April 29. The recipient of a "Critic's Pick" from The New York Times, the musical is an exciting new vision by director/choreographer Jeffrey L. Page, an Emmy-nominated and MTV Video Music Award-winning artist. Page's Broadway choreography credits include "1776" and "Violet." He was creative collaborator and choreographer for Beyoncé, associate creative director for Mariah Carey, and choreographer for Westport Country Playhouse's "Mlima's Tale." The five-member cast features an "X Factor" and "The Voice" contestant and two "American Idol" finalists. The musical is conceived by Murray Horwitz and Richard Maltby, Jr. Co-producers are Barrington Stage Company in Pittsfield, MA, and Geva Theatre Center in Rochester, NY. Corporate Production Partner for "Ain't Misbehavin'" is Bank of America. Production Partners are Athena and Daniel Adamson.

A reimagining of "Dial 'M' for Murder," the suspenseful thriller of blackmail and revenge, will run from July 11 through July 29. Focusing on a devious husband, his wealthy wife, and her lover, the play by Frederick Knott is adapted by playwright and screenwriter Jeffrey Hatcher, who has created even more surprises and diabolic twists than in the celebrated Hitchcock film. Director is Mark Lamos, Westport Country Playhouse artistic director. He has helmed many plays at the Playhouse since 2008, earning five Connecticut Critics Circle Awards. Under Lamos' artistic direction, the Playhouse was named "Theater Company of the Year" by The Wall Street Journal. Corporate Production Partner is RBC Wealth Management. Production Partners are Allen and Lorraine Noveck.

The 2023 Season will culminate with "School Girls; or, The African Mean Girls Play," by Jocelyn Bioh, from October 24 through November 11. This buoyant and biting, gossip-girl-inspired comedy explores the universal similarities - and glaring differences - facing teenage girls across the globe as those at an exclusive boarding school in Ghana set their sights on the Miss Global Universe pageant. Director Candis C. Jones previously directed a production of "School Girls..." at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park. Jones served as associate director of "Dear Evan Hansen" on Broadway. Her directing credits include productions at Williamstown Theatre Festival, The Public Theater, and others. Production Sponsors are Judy and Scott Phares.

Each production runs three weeks. The performance schedule is Tuesday at 7 p.m., Wednesday at 2 and 7 p.m., Thursday at 7 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 3 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. (No Wed. or Sat. matinees during preview week). Special series include Taste of Tuesday, Black Excellence Night, Pride Night, Opening Night, Sunday Symposium, Post-Play Dialogue, Open Captions, Backstage Pass, and Thursday TalkBack. 2023 Season Post-Show, Opening Night Reception Sponsor is RDM Financial Group at Hightower.

All titles, artists, dates, and times are subject to change.