Westport Country Playhouse Hosts 'Together At The Table Family Dinner' This Month

Westport Country Playhouse will host “Together at the Table Family Dinner” before a performance of the family-friendly holiday production, “A Sherlock Carol,” on Wednesday, December 20. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for a pizza dinner starting at 6 p.m., followed by the show at 7 p.m.

“Together at the Table” affords families the opportunity to enjoy a communal dinner in the Playhouse's rehearsal barn and a casual conversation with an artist from the show before attending a performance together – all for $10 per ticket. Discounted ticket includes dinner and show; must attend as a family group with student-age children. Limited availability. For reservations, call the Playhouse box office at 203-227-4177.

“A Sherlock Carol” is based on two classic tales, “The Adventure of the Blue Carbuncle,” a Sherlock Holmes story, and “A Christmas Carol.” The inventive plot of intrigue and suspense, infused with holiday cheer and music, features familiar characters from the literature of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Charles Dickens. Nominated for a 2022 Off-Broadway Alliance Award for Best New Play and selected as a “Critics' Pick” by The New York Times, the play is written and directed by Mark Shanahan, who is also Westport Country Playhouse incoming artistic director.

The fully staged production is set in 1894 London on Christmas Eve as a grown-up Tiny Tim asks Sherlock Holmes to investigate the peculiar death of Ebenezer Scrooge.

“A Sherlock Carol” runs from Tuesday, December 19 through Saturday, December 23. Performance schedule is Tuesday through Thursday at 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday at 2 and 7 p.m. The play is recommended for all ages. Running time is 108 minutes, including one 15-minute intermission.

Production Partner is Claire Wilkes. Production Patrons are Laura Z. Barket and Yvonne Bokhour. 2023 Media Sponsors are Moffly Media and WSHU Public Radio.

The complete schedule of Playhouse events is available at westportplayhouse.org. All play titles, artists, dates, and times are subject to change.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.westportplayhouse.org, or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529, or visit Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, off Route 1, Westport.