Westport Country Playhouse Hosts Tag Sale And Tours In August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Westport Country Playhouse will host a tag sale on Saturday, August 10, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the Lucille Lortel White Barn Center, located adjacent to the theater.

The tag sale will feature wardrobe items, including more than 100 shirts – tees, casual, business, tux shirts – for only $1; pants for $2; shoes for $5; as well as a selection of show pieces at special prices. Also on sale will be Playhouse memorabilia including posters, scripts, and props. Cash, credit card, or Venmo. Proceeds will benefit the not-for-profit theater.

“From the Page to the Stage” guided tours are available to the public by reservation on Friday, August 23, and Saturday, August 24, from 10:30 a.m. to noon. Each tour is limited to 25 people. Tour participants will learn how the historic theater's past has been preserved since its founding in 1931 and how state-of-the-art technology has been introduced. The 90-minute tour's path will explore backstage, Greenroom, dressing rooms, scene shop, wardrobe room, posters, photos, costume designs, set models, and the celebrated stage. Along the way, tour guide Bruce Miller, Playhouse archivist, will recount anecdotes about the productions and artists who have worked at the theater during its 93 years.

Although there is no fee for the tour, donations are encouraged to support the not-for-profit Playhouse.

To reserve a public tour, visit: https://www.westportplayhouse.org/show/free-theater-tours/. Please indicate if there is difficulty with stairs.

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.westportplayhouse.org, or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529, or visit Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, off Route 1, Westport.

Comments