Westport Country Playhouse Announces 4000 MILES Bike Giveaway

In conjunction with its upcoming production of "4000 Miles," Westport Country Playhouse is offering a giveaway of a Cannondale Adventure 1 Bike, valued at $960.

The bike was donated as first prize by Cycleology Bike and Ski of Westport. Second price, also thanks to the generosity of Cycleology, is a Cycleology RBX classic SS cycling jersey (size large) and Cycleology water bottle, valued at $97.

The comedy/drama "4000 Miles," playing August 23 - September 4, is about a young cyclist whose cross-country bicycle trip from the west coast ends at the Greenwich Village apartment of his feisty 91-year-old grandmother. Their generational divide creates conflict on issues of age, family, love, sex, and politics until they discover an emotional connection that gives each a purpose.

The Cannondale Adventure 1 Bike is size large, teal, and features a water bottle cage; lightweight, step-thru, aluminum frame with suspension fork; micro-shift, 8-speed drivetrain with hydraulic disc brakes; and comfortable ergonomic saddle and suspension seat post.

To be eligible to win, one must submit name, phone number and email either by (a) purchasing a ticket online, by phone, or in person to see a performance of "4000 Miles" anytime up to Sunday, September 4 at 3 p.m.; or (b) by filling out an entry form at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2189823®id=60&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westportplayhouse.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/4kmgiveawayform/ by September 4 at 3 p.m.

No purchase is necessary to win. All tickets purchased to "4000 Miles" at any time, including subscription packages, are automatically entered into the giveaway, as long as name, phone number and email were given at the time of purchase. One entry per person; must be age 18 or older. Official rules and other details at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2189823®id=60&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westportplayhouse.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/4000milesgiveaway/

Winners will be contacted by email after Friday, September 9. Winners will not be announced to the general public without their consent. No substitutions or exchanges; bike and gear cannot be returned for cash or credit.

"4000 Miles" is a Pulitzer Prize finalist and Obie Award-winning comedy/drama, written by Amy Herzog and directed by David Kennedy Playhouse associate artistic director. The four-member cast features Mia Dillon as Vera Joseph, Clay Singer as Leo Joseph-Connell, Lea DiMarchi as Bec, and Phoebe Holden as Amanda.

Production Sponsor is the Eunice and David Bigelow Foundation. 2022 Season Media Sponsors are Moffly Media and WSHU Public Radio. In-kind sponsor is Cycleology Bike and Ski of Westport.

Performance schedule is Tuesday at 7 p.m., Wednesday at 2 and 8 p.m., Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 3 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 3 p.m. (No Wed. or Sat. matinees during preview week). Special series include Taste of Tuesday (August 23), LGBT Night Out (August 25), Post-Play Dialogues (August 25 and 30), Opening Night (August 27), Sunday Symposium (August 28), Backstage Pass (August 31), Thursday TalkBack (September 1), and Open Captions (September 4). Running time is approximately 100 minutes with no intermission. For the Playhouse's 2022 season only, plays are consolidated to a two-week performance schedule instead of the usual three-week run. More info at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2189823®id=60&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westportplayhouse.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/show/4000Miles/.

Single tickets for "4000 Miles" start at $30 during preview performances (August 23 - 26), and beginning August 27 Opening Night, tickets start at $50 and are subject to change based upon availability. Buy early for best prices. For information on special offers, including discounts for students, senior citizens, educators, military and first responders, Indigenous peoples, professional playwrights, and groups, as well as options for pay-what-you-will and Westport Library and Bridgeport Library passes visit www.westportplayhouse.org/visit/box-office/.

All play titles, artists, dates, and times are subject to change.

All audience members must wear a mask at all times while inside Westport Country Playhouse. For updates on Covid-19 health and safety protocols at the Playhouse, visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2189823®id=60&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westportplayhouse.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/visit/covid19safety/

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.westportplayhouse.org, or call the box office at (203) 227-4177, toll-free at 1-888-927-7529, or visit Westport Country Playhouse, 25 Powers Court, off Route 1, Westport. Stay connected to the Playhouse on Facebook (Westport Country Playhouse), follow on Twitter (@WCPlayhouse), and on YouTube (WestportPlayhouse).