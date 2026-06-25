Warner Theatre to Join Northwest Corner Gives 2026 Fundraising Campaign
The Torrington venue will raise general operating funds through the NCCF's dollar-for-dollar matching platform.
The Warner Theatre has announced its participation in Northwest Corner Gives 2026, an online giving campaign hosted by the Northwest CT Community Foundation (NCCF) from July 1 through July 22, 2026. The Warner will be raising funds to support their general operating budget through northwestcornergives.org, a unique online donation platform created by NCCF where every dollar donated is matched dollar-for-dollar - up to the campaign goal - effectively doubling the impact of your gift.
The Warner Theatre is a cornerstone of the arts in Northwest Connecticut, bringing world-class performances, community theatre, and vital arts education programs to audiences throughout the region. Funds raised through Northwest Corner Gives will go directly toward supporting the Warner’s mission to enrich, entertain, and educate our communities through high-quality performing arts and arts educational opportunities.
“The Warner Theatre has been a gathering place for our community for nearly a century,” said Lesley Budny, Senior Director of the Warner. “Northwest Corner Gives is a wonderful opportunity for our neighbors and friends to make an even greater investment in the arts - and with every gift matched, their generosity goes twice as far.”
The Warner Theatre will be one of more than 30 local nonprofits participating in Northwest Corner Gives 2026. The campaign is made possible through the generous support of NCCF’s matching fund sponsors.
How to support the Warner Theatre:
1. Make a gift online at northwestcornergives.org between July 1–22.
2. Share the campaign on Facebook and Instagram.
3. Tag the theatre at @warnertheatrect and @yournccf and use #NorthwestCornerGives
4. Encourage friends and family to give - every gift counts!
To learn more and to donate, visit northwestcornergives.org or warnertheatre.org. You may also contact the Warner Theatre Box Office at (860) 489-7180.
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