SCREAM Anniversary Screening to Feature David Arquette at Warner Theatre

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David Arquette goes BEHIND THE SCREAM, in a live conversation featuring a special 30th anniversary screening of the iconic horror film SCREAM, followed by an in-depth moderated interview and Q&A with the legendary actor, David Arquette, who played the beloved character Dewey Riley in the franchise. The event comes to the Warner Theatre's Oneglia Auditorium on Saturday, October 31, 2026, at 8:00 PM.

David Arquette will take the stage for an engaging discussion, sharing his insights, anecdotes, and the impact SCREAM has had on his career and the horror industry. Fans will have the opportunity to have their burning questions answered and hear firsthand accounts from one of the film's stars.

A limited number of VIP tickets are available, offering the best seats in the house and an exclusive post-show photo-op with David Arquette.

ABOUT David Arquette

David Arquette has been a household name in Hollywood for over 30 years. The youngest of the Arquette acting dynasty (stretching all the way back to his great-grandparents), David recently reprised his role as Dewey Riley in the relaunch of SCREAM. David is also known for modern classics like BUFFY THE VAMPIRE SLAYER, AIRHEADS, JOHNS, NEVER BEEN KISSED, READY TO RUMBLE and 3000 MILES TO GRACELAND.

David can currently be seen in Robert Schwartzman's THE GOOD HALF alongside Nick Jonas, Brittany Snow, and Elisabeth Shue. David recently joined the cast of Peacock's Mrs. Davis, a drama series written and Executive Produced by Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof. He will also star alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Pierce Brosnan in western adventure UNHOLY TRINITY.

David has also produced successful TV series like COUGAR TOWN and CELEBRITY NAME. Arquette is an investor in XTR, the leading premium nonfiction film and television studio in America, which has produced the critically acclaimed feature documentary on himself called YOU CANNOT KILL David Arquette, which follows Arquette as he attempts a rocky return to the sport that stalled his promising Hollywood career. Dangerously determined to redeem his reputation and reclaim his self-respect, Arquette stopped at nothing to earn his place in professional wrestling. With XTR, David also produced docu-series THEY CALL ME MAGIC, the real story of Magic 'Earvin' Johnson.

Arquette is also co-owner of the L.A. nightlife staple Bootsy Bellows alongside H.Wood Group's John Terzian and Brian Toll.

In 2021, David realized his childhood dream and acquired the rights to Bozo The Clown. Since then, he has been collaborating with clowns, artists and charities to create a clown-collective focused on promoting kindness, inclusiveness and pure fun throughout the world.

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