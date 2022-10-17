Warner Theatre To Present NAPOLEON DYNAMITE LIVE, April 2023

The Warner Theatre will welcome Napoleon Dynamite: A Conversation with Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez and Jon Gries to the Oneglia Auditorium (Main Stage) on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 8 pm!

This unique evening includes a full screening of "Napoleon Dynamite" followed by a lively, freewheeling, moderated discussion with fan-favorite cast members; Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Efren Ramirez (Pedro) and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico).

The beloved indie classic "Napoleon Dynamite" was made almost 20 years ago. Since then, much has changed; but the characters, as enduring as they are endearing, stay in our hearts.

Appealing to the inner teenager in each of us, the story, and more importantly the dialogue, makes "Napoleon Dynamite" one of the most quoted movies of our time. Napoleon Dynamite makes us laugh - and laugh hard - over and over again.

Tickets are on sale to Warner Theatre supporters Tuesday, October 18, and to the General Public Friday, October 21 at 10 am. For more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call (860) 489-7180.

The Warner Theatre is a performing arts center located in the heart of Downtown Torrington, CT's Cultural District. The theatre was incepted in 1931 as an original Warner Brothers Studios movie palace. Today, the Warner is in operation year-round and features a variety of productions including live national touring acts, stage company plays and musicals, dance, standup comedy, movie screenings, opera simulcast, high school graduations, community theatre, competitions, and other special events that enrich the cultural community.

Northwest Connecticut Association for the Arts' mission is to preserve the Warner Theatre as an historic landmark, enhance its reputation as a center of artistic excellence and a focal point of community involvement, and satisfy the diverse cultural needs of the region. To learn more about the Warner Theatre, visit our website: www.warnertheatre.org.