Appealing to the inner teenager in each of us, the story, and more importantly the dialogue, makes "Napoleon Dynamite" one of the most quoted movies of our time. 

Oct. 17, 2022  
Warner Theatre To Present NAPOLEON DYNAMITE LIVE, April 2023

The Warner Theatre will welcome Napoleon Dynamite: A Conversation with Jon Heder, Efren Ramirez and Jon Gries to the Oneglia Auditorium (Main Stage) on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 8 pm!

This unique evening includes a full screening of "Napoleon Dynamite" followed by a lively, freewheeling, moderated discussion with fan-favorite cast members; Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Efren Ramirez (Pedro) and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico).

The beloved indie classic "Napoleon Dynamite" was made almost 20 years ago. Since then, much has changed; but the characters, as enduring as they are endearing, stay in our hearts.

Appealing to the inner teenager in each of us, the story, and more importantly the dialogue, makes "Napoleon Dynamite" one of the most quoted movies of our time. Napoleon Dynamite makes us laugh - and laugh hard - over and over again.

Tickets are on sale to Warner Theatre supporters Tuesday, October 18, and to the General Public Friday, October 21 at 10 am. For more information, visit warnertheatre.org or call (860) 489-7180.

The Warner Theatre is a performing arts center located in the heart of Downtown Torrington, CT's Cultural District. The theatre was incepted in 1931 as an original Warner Brothers Studios movie palace. Today, the Warner is in operation year-round and features a variety of productions including live national touring acts, stage company plays and musicals, dance, standup comedy, movie screenings, opera simulcast, high school graduations, community theatre, competitions, and other special events that enrich the cultural community.

Northwest Connecticut Association for the Arts' mission is to preserve the Warner Theatre as an historic landmark, enhance its reputation as a center of artistic excellence and a focal point of community involvement, and satisfy the diverse cultural needs of the region. To learn more about the Warner Theatre, visit our website: www.warnertheatre.org.



Goodspeed & The Garde to Present CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT Holiday CelebrationGoodspeed & The Garde to Present CHRISTMAS IN CONNECTICUT Holiday Celebration
October 17, 2022

Two of Connecticut’s major non-profit arts organizations, the Garde Arts Center and Goodspeed Musicals, are collaborating to present a free regional event based on the Warner Bros. movie Christmas in Connecticut on Wednesday, November 9 at 7:30 p.m. at the Garde Arts Center in downtown New London. 
VIDEO: Kate Baldwin Sings 'I Only Have Eyes For You' in the Goodspeed's 42ND STREETVIDEO: Kate Baldwin Sings 'I Only Have Eyes For You' in the Goodspeed's 42ND STREET
October 17, 2022

Goodspeed Musicals has released footage of Broadway's Kate Baldwin singing 'I Only Have Eyes for You' from 42nd Street. The musical runs through November 6 at The Goodspeed in East Haddam, Conn. Watch the video here!
Register Now For Playhouse Theatre Academy's Winter 2022 Classes In Simsbury And HartfordRegister Now For Playhouse Theatre Academy's Winter 2022 Classes In Simsbury And Hartford
October 17, 2022

Registration is open for Playhouse Theatre Academy's winter 2022 classes in Simsbury and Hartford, CT! Classes in Simsbury will take place at Simsmore Square (540 Hopmeadow Street) and classes in Hartford will take place at the 224 EcoSpace (224 Farmington Avenue).
Square One Theatre's THE DINING ROOM Opens Next MonthSquare One Theatre's THE DINING ROOM Opens Next Month
October 17, 2022

Stratford's Square One Theatre Company, which has been closed since March 2020, due to the pandemic, will reopen on Thursday, November 3 with its production of The Dining Room.
Playhouse Theatre Academy's LITERATURE ALIVE Field Trip Program to Offer Daytime Field TripsPlayhouse Theatre Academy's LITERATURE ALIVE Field Trip Program to Offer Daytime Field Trips
October 15, 2022

Playhouse Theatre Academy's LITERATURE ALIVE Field Trip Program is an opportunity to extend the classroom and experience live, professional theatre at Playhouse on Park. Educators are encouraged to book a field trip and bring their students to the theatre during the day for a matinee performance. Literature Alive performances are $7 per student.