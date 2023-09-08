Warner Theatre Receives $30,000 Grant to Expand Community Arts Programs

The grant will assist the Warner Theatre's Education Department in its efforts to serve the diverse needs of the Torrington community.

Sep. 08, 2023

The Warner Theatre in Torrington, CT has been awarded a generous grant of $30,000 from the City of Torrington and the American Rescue Plan Act. This funding will be used to support and expand the Warner Theatre's Education Department's community arts programs, ensuring greater access to quality arts experiences for residents of Torrington.

The grant will assist the Warner Theatre's Education Department in its efforts to serve the diverse needs of the Torrington community. The department has actively sought out community partners to develop and offer arts programs that reflect the rich cultural tapestry of Torrington.

Over the past year, the Warner Theatre's Education Department has been working tirelessly to connect with various community partners and offer a wide range of arts programs. Some of the highlights include:

  1. Mini Creators Program: A once-a-week program for caregivers and children, ages Birth – 5 years old, focused on movement, music, and storytelling. Despite resource constraints, this program engaged 21 young children and their caregivers over eight weeks, with overwhelmingly positive feedback.
  2. After-School Enrichment: Collaborating with the Torrington School District and EdAdvance, the Warner Theatre created three 6-week programs for grades K-4. These programs involved students in creating short plays based on folk tales from around the world, fostering creativity and teamwork.
  3. Supporting EdAdvance Preschool: The Education Department partnered with EdAdvance Preschool to enhance their curriculum with play-based learning, including lessons using costumes, lighting displays, and theatre tours. These efforts aim to introduce new vocabulary to ESL students and will be expanded to other Torrington preschools.
  4. Youth Opportunities Program: A formalized partnership with New Opportunities to support Hispanic youth in Torrington by providing mentorship and creative outlets. The grant will allow for additional teaching artists, materials, and venue fees.
  5. LARC Partnership: The Warner Theatre partnered with LARC to offer movement classes for handicapped adults, promoting flexibility, balance, and strength. Funding will ensure the continuation of this program and further collaborations with arts organizations.

The grant from the City of Torrington will also help the Warner Theatre meet the increasing demand for scholarships from Torrington families. With approximately $15,000 in scholarship requests expected for the upcoming fiscal year, this support is crucial in ensuring that no one is turned away from the Warner Theatre's programming.

In a time when economic challenges, housing issues, and job insecurity are impacting Torrington families, the Warner Theatre remains committed to providing accessible arts experiences that enrich lives and foster creativity. The grant from the City of Torrington will play a vital role in achieving this mission.

For more information about the Warner Theatre and its education programs, please visit warnertheatre.org.



