Warner Theatre 90th Birthday Party Announced

Warner Theatre is celebrating their 90th Birthday! They are joyfully reopening their doors to the public after a long 16-month closure with a Birthday Party to celebrate their 90 years on Saturday, August 28, 2021, from 3-7 pm in the Carole and Ray Neag Performing Arts Center and Nancy Marine Studio Theatre and you are invited!



The afternoon's festivities include heavy hors d'ourves from the area's vibrant dining scene, a cocktail reception with a signature cocktail provided by Litchfield Distillery, a special chocolate tasting provided by Fascia's Chocolates, live music provided by Lucinda & Mick and The Red Hots and of course, Birthday Cake! Sign up for exclusive parties, bid on items in a silent auction and take a chance at winning fun prizes! After the party, grab dinner and drinks at their downtown restaurants and bars, stroll through the gardens at the Torrington Historical Society and Coe Memorial Park and let's celebrate the reopening of Torrington together!



Built by Warner Brothers Studios and opened in August 1931, the Warner Theatre was described then as "Connecticut's Most Beautiful Theatre"! After extensive damage over the years and slated for demolition, the theatre was purchased by the non-profit group, Northwest Connecticut Association for the Arts. The Warner re-opened in the 1980's and extensive restoration of the Main Lobby and 1,700-seat Auditorium was completed in 2002. In 2008, the Carole & Ray Neag Performing Arts Center was complete which houses the 300-seat Nancy Marine Studio Theatre, their expansive school for the arts and the restaurant Salt 2.0. The mission of the Warner Theatre is to enrich, entertain and educate the communities through high quality performing arts and arts educational opportunities, preserve the theatre as a historic landmark, and contribute, in partnership with others, to the betterment of their region's way of life and economic vitality.



Tickets are $100 per guest. Interested in sponsoring the Party? Sponsors get early access to the Party and special benefits! Contact Lesley Budny at 860-489-7180 x 3 or lbudny@warnertheatre.org.

For more information visit: https://www.warnertheatre.org/