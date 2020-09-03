WTG Announces Virtual Fundraiser ALL THAT DANCE

Saturday, September 19th at 7pm, join a virtual event that puts the fun in fundraiser!

Melissa Rand (last seen on the BLT stage as Babette in Beauty and the Beast and Mrs. Peacock in Clue the Musical will lead you through this dance fitness event packed with some of your favorite musical theatre tunes.

Saturday September 19th at 7pm, join a virtual event that puts the fun in fundraiser! This event is a pay-what-you-can with a $7 donation minimum. You must register in advance here in order to receive the Zoom invitation: https://forms.gle/3wwGVTeSChLtb1Rc8

Registration will close 24 hours before the event starts so grab your spot today!

