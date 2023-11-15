Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards

Voting is open through December 31st.
Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.
The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.
Winners will be announced in January!
Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever - with over double the nominees over the previous year. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
See a mistake? Please let us know here.
|Elf
Cabaret On Main Theater (11/10-11/19)
|Three Sisters by Anton Chekhov
Visual and Performing Arts Center at WCSU (12/01-12/03)
|All Shook Up
Center Stage Theatre (12/01-12/10)
|It's A Wonderful Life; A Live Radio Play
Kweskin Theatre (11/17-12/09)
|Moulin Rouge!
Bushnell Center for the Performing Arts [Mortensen Hall] (11/21-12/03)
|Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Palace Theater (1/16-1/18)
|Million Dollar Quartet
ACT of CT (2/22-3/17)
|On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
Palace Theater (12/15-12/16)
|Kinky Boots
ACT of CT (5/23-6/16)
|The Clairvoyants - Holiday Spectacular
Ridgefield Playhouse (11/29-11/29)
