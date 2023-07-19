Video: Watch Clips From GUYS AND DOLLS at ACT of Connecticut

Performances ran October 27 - November 20, 2022.
Guys and Dolls was recently performed at ACT of CT. Performances ran October 27 - November 20, 2022.
Check out clips from the show below!
In typical ACT of CT fashion, this GUYS AND DOLLS was unlike any other production of the show that you have ever seen before! Directed by ACT of CT’s Artistic Director (and director of such ACT of CT hits as Mamma Mia, Evita, Godspell, and Jesus Christ Superstar) Daniel C. Levine, this Golden-Age classic musical comedy proves to be a smash hit!
Set in Damon Runyon's mythical New York City, GUYS AND DOLLS follows the unlikeliest of Manhattan pairings: a high-rolling gambler and a puritanical missionary, a showgirl dreaming of the straight-and-narrow and a crap game manager who is anything but. With its score of unforgettable songs including "Luck Be a Lady", "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat", and “I’ve Never Been In Love Before”.
