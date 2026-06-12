Video: SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET Teased in New Clip from Hartford Stage

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A new clip from Hartford Stage previews the company's upcoming production of SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, the eight-time Tony Award-winning musical thriller, scheduled to run June 5 through July 5, 2026. The video, posted to Hartford Stage's YouTube channel, invites audiences to attend the tale ahead of what promises to be a notable regional pairing.

SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and a book by Hugh Wheeler, follows Benjamin Barker, a barber wrongfully exiled from Victorian London who returns under the name Sweeney Todd seeking revenge. The show premiered on Broadway in 1979 and won eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

The Hartford production marks a historic partnership between Hartford Stage and TheaterWorks Hartford, with the two companies collaborating to mount a chamber-scale version of the piece. TheaterWorks Hartford Artistic Director Rob Ruggiero will direct the production at Hartford Stage's venue in Hartford, Connecticut.

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