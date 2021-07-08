VIDEO: Sneak Peek at Max Chernin and Celeste Rose in TOGETHER AGAIN as Part of Goodspeed By The River

Goodspeed Musicals is offering a peek inside rehearsal with Max Chernin and Celeste Rose as they prepare for their new show Together Again: Max & Celeste Sing Their Broadway Favorites.

Check out this clip of the pair singing "On My Way" from the musical VIOLET.

Together Again is the latest in the GOODSPEED BY THE RIVER summer series, running July 7-18, 2021 under the tent alongside the CT River.

The stars of the Goodspeed hit new musical Passing Through, reunite for an exciting evening of song featuring musical theater favorites from the Golden Age to Sondheim to recent Tony-winning hits.

Learn more at https://www.goodspeed.org/shows/together-again.