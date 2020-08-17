VIDEO: Kelli O'Hara Hosts FRIDAY NIGHT THRIVE LIVE! For Westport Country Playhouse

The event was livestreamed on Friday, August 14, at 7pm.

"Friday Night THRIVE Live!," a virtual showcase hosted by Tony Award®-winning Broadway star Kelli O'Hara, was livestreamed on Friday, August 14, at 7pm.

Watch the full event below!

The event culminated THRIVE (Teens Having Resilience In a Virtual Environment), an online program for high school students in Fairfield County and New Haven County, Connecticut, that started on July 20 and ran through August 7, created by Westport Country Playhouse, and New Haven's Shubert Theatre and Long Wharf Theatre. The program included interactive workshops and discussions on themes requested by young people in the local communities. Subjects ranged from spoken word, creative writing, arts, performance, wellness, job training, cooking, and more, facilitated by specialists in each field.

During "Friday Night THRIVE Live!," Kelli O'Hara chatted live with many of the THRIVE participants as they shared their experiences participating in the virtual summer camp.

"Friday Night THRIVE Live!" was produced and broadcast by Westport Country Playhouse, available to the public on the Playhouse YouTube channel (https://youtu.be/IHWsbnGm1eg) and Facebook Live (Westport Country Playhouse). For more information on Westport Country Playhouse, visit www.westportplayhouse.org

