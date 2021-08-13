VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes of FOOTLOOSE at New Paradigm Theatre

New Paradigm Theatre, a company known for their edgy and inventive productions, has shared behind the scenes video footage of their upcoming musical, Footloose! This year, in order to keep the stage "ventilated" for longer periods of time NPT is filming some of the scenes in Footloose and will integrate those into the live stage version of their show.

Watch below!

The state of the art theatre at Black Rock Church in Fairfield CT features a large big screen that will show those scenes as part of the live production. In this "behind the scenes" clip, Megan Hasse ("Ariel") and Craig Pinder ("Rev Shaw Moore") are featured as well as costume designer, Liz Saylor, director and choreographer J. Clayton Winters, and film and video producer, Mark Holleran (Holleran media).

This multi media live production will open on Aug 20 (7pm), Aug 21 (2pm and 7pm).

Get tickets here: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/53896

View the digital BroadwayWorld Stage Mag program here: https://stagemag.broadwayworld.com/classic/FOOTLOOSE--NEW-PARADIGM-THEATRE-1512.