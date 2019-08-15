VIDEO: Get A First Look At CABARET At Ivoryton Playhouse

Join the Ivoryton Playhouse at the Kit Kat Club as the Emcee takes us back to those tumultuous times with unforgettable musical numbers including, "Wilkommen," "Cabaret," and "Maybe This Time." Check out video of the production below!

The production stars Sam Given* as the Master of Ceremonies. Sam has appeared in Ivoryton in Godspell, A Chorus Line, I Hate Musicals: The Musical and in his own one-person show with his alter ego, Millie Grams. He has recently been seen as Ziggy Stardust in Rebel Rebel: The Many Lives of David Bowie. Katie Mack* as Sally Bowles and Andy Tighe* as Cliff will be making their Ivoryton debuts. The cast also includes Will Clark, Carlyn Connolly*, Corrie Farbstein, Taavon Gamble*, Jade Genga, Aliah James, John Little*, Amanda Luppachino, Amani Pope, Carolyn Popp*, Renee Sutherland, Emerson Valentina, Max Weinstein and Jayke Workman.

CABARET opened at the Ivoryton Playhouse on August 7th and runs through September 1st, 2019. Performance times are Wednesday and Sunday matinees at 2pm. Evening performances are Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30pm, Friday and Saturday at 8pm.

Additional matinee performances are on Saturday, August 17th and August 31st at 2pm.

Tickets are $55 for adults; $50 for seniors; $25 for students and $20 for children and are available by calling the Playhouse box office at 860-767-7318 or by visiting our website at www.ivorytonplayhouse.org





Related Articles Shows View More Connecticut Stories

More Hot Stories For You