VIDEO: First Look at CRY IT OUT at Hartford Stage

Cry It Out, Molly Smith Metzler's ode to modern-day motherhood, brings the laughs while taking an honest look at the power of female friendship and the effect social class has on parenthood in America. Cry It Out runs Thursday, October 24, through Sunday, November 17. Hartford Stage Artistic Associate Rachel Alderman will direct.

The cast of Cry It Out includes Erin Gann, Caroline Kinsolving, Evelyn Spahr and Rachel Spencer-Hewitt.

Get a first look at the production in the all new montage below!





