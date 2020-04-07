VIDEO: Castle Craig Players Presents The Quarantined Wonderettes

Meriden's Castle Craig Players have brought back everyone's favorite "marvelous" quartet to create a brand new new take on the classic song "Mister Sandman", in response to the current quarantine and COVID-19 crisis.



The video reunites the 4 actresses featured in both "The Marvelous Wonderettes" and "The Winter Wonerettes" on the Castle Craig stage - Emma Czaplinski (Missy), Chelsea Dacey (Suzy), Jennifer Del Sole (Cindy Lou) and Jessica Engster (Betty Jean). The new lyrics are provided by Ian Galligan, who directed both productions.



"Wonderettes remains one of our most popular and talked about shows to date," Galligan said. "We hope this little reunion can bring a smile to our audiences faces during this trying and scary time."



For more information on upcoming productions and much more, visit www.CastleCraig.org.



Roger Bean created the worldwide and Off-Broadway hit "The Marvelous Wonderettes", along with the sequels "Wonderettes: Caps & Gowns", "Winter Wonderettes", and "Wonderettes: Dream On". "The Marvelous Wonderettes" received the 2007 LA Ovation Award for Best Musical for its record-breaking Los Angeles run, and continues to be an audience favorite in theater companies throughout the country. The series have seen a combined 1,000 productions worldwide in five different languages.





