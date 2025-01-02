Ty & Tay Theater Will Debut With GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Nutmeg State's newest theater company is set to make its debut in early 2025. Ty & Tay Theater will present the recent Broadway hit Gutenberg! The Musical! at Cabaret on Main, 597 Main Street in East Haven. The production, which will star founders Tyler Gay (a.k.a. Ty) and Devont'e Campbell (a.k.a. Tay), runs January 24-26 for four performances.

In this two-man musical spoof, a pair of aspiring playwrights perform a backers’ audition for their new, ill-advised project – a big, splashy musical about printing press inventor Johann Gutenberg. With an unending supply of enthusiasm, Bud and Doug sing all the songs and play all the parts in their crass historical epic, with the hope that one of the producers in attendance will give them that elusive Broadway contract.

Gutenberg! The Musical! premiered on Broadway at the James Earl Jones Theatre on October 12, 2023. The production was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical. Scott Brown and Anthony King originally developed Gutenberg! at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in New York City, where it ran for over a year. The show was part of the 2005 and 2006 New York Musical Theatre Festival and ran at the Jermyn Street Theatre in London in January 2006. Gutenberg! The Musical! opened off-Broadway at 59E59 on December 3, 2006, transferring to The Actors’ Playhouse on January 16, 2007.

About the Artists

Tyler Gay is a 16 year old who attends Sheehan High School in Wallingford Connecticut. He found his passion for performing in 3rd grade, and has done over 30 productions since. He is super-thrilled to be starting his own company alongside his close friend and business partner Devont'e. @tyler_joseph_28

Devont'e Campbell is very excited to be putting on this production of Gutenberg: The Musical with Tyler,He is a senior who attends West Haven High School. Not only has he performed in countless productions, but he won Best Supporting Actor at the 2024 Stephen Sondheim Awards for his role as “Race” in Newsies. He is extremely excited to see what he, and his partner Tyler, can accomplish with this new endeavor. @itsme_tay

