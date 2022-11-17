Town Players Of New Canaan's JOYFUL NOISE To Open This Weekend At The Powerhouse Theater At Waveny Park

The Town Players of New Canaan will present their third production of the 2022-23 season, JOYFUL NOISE, written by Tim Slover and directed by Nancy L. Mayer. The producer is Deborah Burke. The production will run November 18 to December 4 at the Powerhouse Theater at Waveny Park.

In the style of shows like AMADEUS, this play has the feel of a juicy soap opera, with dueling diva sopranos, a plot combining religious protest, political alienation, social humiliation, and a sex scandal. Based on actual historical facts, George Frideric Handel is in trouble: his last opera flopped, he is no longer in favor with King George II and preachers are raging that his latest work is blasphemous. In this climate, he struggles to present "The Messiah." Handel's travails are linked with those of his leading soprano. Forced into retirement because of a scandal, she is slated to make her comeback in his new masterpiece and fears a nasty reception. A malicious, backstabbing alternate is waiting in the wings to replace her. A devious bishop and Handel's bulky librettist add to the conflict in this true story of the politics and passion that nearly prevented "The Messiah" from ever being performed. Audiences will be treated to beautiful singing voices, quality acting, and the play culminates with the singing of a partial Hallelujah Chorus.

The cast of JOYFUL NOISE features Mat Young (George Frideric Handel), Claire Howland Kenny (Kitty Clive), Ria Ipa (Susannah Cibber), Grady Dennis (John Christopher Smith), Patrick Duffy (Bishop Henry Egerton), Autumn Raye Arthur (Mary Pendarves), Christian Miller (King George II) and Timothy Huber (Charles Jennens).

The creative team for JOYFUL NOISE includes Zack Kampler (music director), Amy Wade (assistant director) and Martha Dombroski (stage manager).

JOYFUL NOISE runs November 18, 19, 25, 26, December 2 and 3 at 8:00 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays. There will be three 2:00 p.m. Sunday matinees on November 20, 27 and December 4. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for seniors and students.

As a reminder for the safety of their audience and performers, Town Players of New Canaan will continue following local and national theater protocols regarding COVID-19. The wearing of masks is optional. Questions can be directed to info@tpnc.org

Reservations for JOYFUL NOISE can be made online at TPNC.org or by emailing info@tpnc.org.

The Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park is located at 677 South Avenue in New Canaan, CT.