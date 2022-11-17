Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Town Players Of New Canaan's JOYFUL NOISE To Open This Weekend At The Powerhouse Theater At Waveny Park

This play has the feel of a juicy soap opera, with dueling diva sopranos, a plot combining religious protest, political alienation, social humiliation, and a sex scandal.

Nov. 17, 2022  

Town Players Of New Canaan's JOYFUL NOISE To Open This Weekend At The Powerhouse Theater At Waveny Park

The Town Players of New Canaan will present their third production of the 2022-23 season, JOYFUL NOISE, written by Tim Slover and directed by Nancy L. Mayer. The producer is Deborah Burke. The production will run November 18 to December 4 at the Powerhouse Theater at Waveny Park.

In the style of shows like AMADEUS, this play has the feel of a juicy soap opera, with dueling diva sopranos, a plot combining religious protest, political alienation, social humiliation, and a sex scandal. Based on actual historical facts, George Frideric Handel is in trouble: his last opera flopped, he is no longer in favor with King George II and preachers are raging that his latest work is blasphemous. In this climate, he struggles to present "The Messiah." Handel's travails are linked with those of his leading soprano. Forced into retirement because of a scandal, she is slated to make her comeback in his new masterpiece and fears a nasty reception. A malicious, backstabbing alternate is waiting in the wings to replace her. A devious bishop and Handel's bulky librettist add to the conflict in this true story of the politics and passion that nearly prevented "The Messiah" from ever being performed. Audiences will be treated to beautiful singing voices, quality acting, and the play culminates with the singing of a partial Hallelujah Chorus.

The cast of JOYFUL NOISE features Mat Young (George Frideric Handel), Claire Howland Kenny (Kitty Clive), Ria Ipa (Susannah Cibber), Grady Dennis (John Christopher Smith), Patrick Duffy (Bishop Henry Egerton), Autumn Raye Arthur (Mary Pendarves), Christian Miller (King George II) and Timothy Huber (Charles Jennens).

The creative team for JOYFUL NOISE includes Zack Kampler (music director), Amy Wade (assistant director) and Martha Dombroski (stage manager).

JOYFUL NOISE runs November 18, 19, 25, 26, December 2 and 3 at 8:00 p.m. on Fridays & Saturdays. There will be three 2:00 p.m. Sunday matinees on November 20, 27 and December 4. Tickets are $30 for adults and $25 for seniors and students.

As a reminder for the safety of their audience and performers, Town Players of New Canaan will continue following local and national theater protocols regarding COVID-19. The wearing of masks is optional. Questions can be directed to info@tpnc.org

Reservations for JOYFUL NOISE can be made online at TPNC.org or by emailing info@tpnc.org.

The Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park is located at 677 South Avenue in New Canaan, CT.




Pentatonix Kicks off the Holiday Season With Largest U.S. Arena Tour Photo
Pentatonix Kicks off the Holiday Season With Largest U.S. Arena Tour
The tour, Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular!, is large-scale multi-city outing with Pentatonix headlining 22 of North America's top arenas. They will visit major markets throughout the continent, promising to be their biggest shows yet! Season 21 winners of The Voice, Girl Named Tom, will open the night as the tour’s special guests.
Square One Theatre Presents Final Performance of THE DINING ROOM This Weekend Photo
Square One Theatre Presents Final Performance of THE DINING ROOM This Weekend
Stratford's Square One Theatre Company, which had been closed since March 2020, due to the pandemic, reopened on Thursday, November 3 and this weekend will complete its final performances of The Dining Room by A.R. Gurney.
COME FROM AWAY Comes to The Bushnell This December Photo
COME FROM AWAY Comes to The Bushnell This December
The Bushnell has announced the national tour of Come From Away, a Broadway musical about the true story of the small town that welcomed the world, will return to Hartford for a limited engagement December 20-24, 2022. Come From Away, tickets are on sale now!
The Ballard Institute Presents SLEEPING BEAUTY By Tanglewood Marionettes, December 3 Photo
The Ballard Institute Presents SLEEPING BEAUTY By Tanglewood Marionettes, December 3
As part of its 2022 Fall Puppet Shows, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry presents Sleeping Beauty by Massachusetts-based Tanglewood Marionettes on Dec. 3, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.

More Hot Stories For You


Square One Theatre Presents Final Performance of THE DINING ROOM This WeekendSquare One Theatre Presents Final Performance of THE DINING ROOM This Weekend
November 17, 2022

Stratford's Square One Theatre Company, which had been closed since March 2020, due to the pandemic, reopened on Thursday, November 3 and this weekend will complete its final performances of The Dining Room by A.R. Gurney.
COME FROM AWAY Comes to The Bushnell This DecemberCOME FROM AWAY Comes to The Bushnell This December
November 17, 2022

The Bushnell has announced the national tour of Come From Away, a Broadway musical about the true story of the small town that welcomed the world, will return to Hartford for a limited engagement December 20-24, 2022. Come From Away, tickets are on sale now!
The Ballard Institute Presents SLEEPING BEAUTY By Tanglewood Marionettes, December 3The Ballard Institute Presents SLEEPING BEAUTY By Tanglewood Marionettes, December 3
November 16, 2022

As part of its 2022 Fall Puppet Shows, the Ballard Institute and Museum of Puppetry presents Sleeping Beauty by Massachusetts-based Tanglewood Marionettes on Dec. 3, 2022 at 11 a.m. in the Ballard Institute Theater, located at 1 Royce Circle in Downtown Storrs.
Ring In 2023 With An Endless Midnight At Mohegan SunRing In 2023 With An Endless Midnight At Mohegan Sun
November 16, 2022

Take your New Year 2023 celebration to the next level during Mohegan Sun's exciting Endless Midnight celebration where four-days of action-packed parties, giveaways, and entertainment take center-stage.
Square One Theatre Discusses its Production of AR Gurney's THE DINING ROOMSquare One Theatre Discusses its Production of AR Gurney's THE DINING ROOM
November 16, 2022

The Friends of Square One Theatre, in conjunction with the Stratford Library, will continue the 17th season of its popular three-part series, “Play It Again, Square One”, on Tuesday, November 28 beginning at noon. 