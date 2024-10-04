TheaterWorks Hartford to Participate in GHAC Theater Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TheaterWorks Hartford, under the artistic direction of Rob Ruggiero and Managing Director Jeff Griffin, will participate in the Greater Hartford Arts Council’s Theater Week, a two-week event that makes theater more accessible to all, promotes the excellence of local theatrical productions, and builds a broader, more diverse audience for the arts in Greater Hartford. Now in it’s second year, Theater Week will run from October 3 - October 17, providing the community with enriching theatrical experiences that foster inclusion, creativity, and a sense of belonging in the arts.

Participating for a second year in a row, TheaterWorks Hartford will offer discounted tickets and unique program offerings throughout the run of their season opener, Fever Dreams (of animals on the verge of extinction), starting October 3. These offerings include:

$25 Tickets to all Hartford Residents.

$35 ticket offerings every Tuesday during the run of Fever Dreams (select seating available).

Tuesday October 8th - TWTalks: Getting LOST with Jeffrey Lieber, a post-show conversation with the playwright of Fever Dreams on Tuesday, October 8 (approximately at 9:30pm).

Tuesday October 15, 22, & 29 - Pizza and Beer Nights (pre-show, 6:30pm) and a talkback post show with members of the cast. Community Partners: The Brownstone and Urban Lodge.

Discounts with Partner Restaurants (all listed on twhartford.org).

For more information on Theater Week, please visit the GHAC’s website.

